In his piece (down below this section ⬇️) Barrett writes about how, at 56, he’s trading one creative pursuit— making paintings—for another—making food. For some time, painting had been much more than just a creative outlet for him; he’d made a living at it. He’s also been gainfully employed in the food world, mainly as a cookbook author.

But now his passion for making food has surpassed his passion for making art, and he’s following his heart.

His story reminded me of those of others I know who’ve taken a creative turn in midlife—people who’ve discovered a passion for another medium later on, and indulged their desire to try something new. I thought it would be a good topic to invite all of you to chime in on. In the comments please tell us…

How old are you? Did you embark on a new creative pursuit in midlife, or even later? What field or medium did you let yourself fall into? Did you feel at all daunted by starting something new later in life? Or was your time freed up by retirement, allowing you to pursue something new? Have you taken your creative endeavor in a professional direction, or is it just something you enjoy, for yourself? What's the greatest thing you've derived from it? Pleasure? Getting absorbed in the "flow state?" Confidence? Money? Acclaim? A second career? Answer as many or as few of these questions as you'd like.

Me, I’m 59 and 9-and-a-half months, but who’s counting??? In recent years I’ve taken a few art classes, and I hope to take more, and keep getting better. I’ve always enjoyed drawing with crayons and colored pencils, and wanted to expand my abilities. I made this in a live drawing class at The Draw here in Kingston, N.Y. (The model looked nothing like this, by the way. Still, I really like this drawing.)

I’ve shared some of my other art work here before, particularly some comics I made in a class I took with

, whose work I love, and some drawings I did while taking part in

’s wonderful

. I’ve also recently returned to an old passion: singing and playing music—other things I’d like to get better at, or at least good enough to feel confident about performing in public.

I don’t see turning these endeavors into professional pursuits, but who knows? Maybe someday. Or maybe I’ll just let myself enjoy doing things I’m not great at, for the sake of doing them. I do have fantasies of spending hour upon hour in a studio filled with art supplies, just following my creative instincts, with no end goal. Mostly I derive pleasure from art and music, and the release and ease that come with being meditative—in “the zone” creatively, what Barrett refers to below as the “flow state.” But there’s also a satisfaction in liking—and feeling proud of—the end result.

Here’s Peter Barrett’s essay. ⬇️

Duck breast with sweet potato, pickled peaches, and peach mostards.

In Midlife, Shifting My Creative Focus

In his mid-50s Peter Barrett has traded his painting studio for the kitchen—a site of fertile creative pursuit.

By Peter Barrett

At 56, I trust my creativity completely, whatever the context or medium, and continuing to center it in all that I do has opened some exciting career doors recently. This gratifying validation has been a long time in coming, and it’s sweeter for the waiting.

On the personal side, I reached a pivotal point in January of last year, when after fifteen years of writing professionally about food, something clicked in my kitchen. I was between freelance gigs, waiting on a contract to write a cookbook. After moving the previous summer, I had mostly unpacked and settled into my new house. There was no gardening to be done in the frozen ground, and no pressing projects wanting attention.

So I cooked. I had no deadlines, no housemates, no audience (I didn’t start my newsletter here until May, when the cookbook was mostly done) and precious little desire to socialize. I did have a goal: to see if I could use all the scraps and byproducts of my cooking as raw materials or jumping-off points for other culinary experiments. I wanted to create a closed-loop kitchen practice, and push the boundaries of my knowledge in fermentation.

A lot of what I did was ferment, and some of it got pretty arcane—multi-step processes like a sweet potato and barley water vinegar that started by using koji (the mold used to make sake and soy sauce, among many other delicacies) to unlock sugars, then enlisted yeasts to ferment those into alcohol, and finished with bacteria converting that to acetic acid, a.k.a. vinegar. The strained solids from this effort went on to pickle carrots, and the water I used to soak and steam the barley that I grew the koji on ended up enhancing another vinegar and acting as an accelerant and viscosity booster for a riff on tepache, a Mexican drink made with pineapple skins. Citrus peels, coffee grounds, leek tops—everything had to be used. The compost bucket was only for inedible parts of plants (like spiky pineapple leaves) or food that was moldy or rotten.

Some of Peter Barrett's ferments, including tepache on the right.

This may sound absurdly complicated, but in practice it’s not. These are all logical steps if you’re acquainted with various techniques for transforming food with microbial and enzymatic assistance, and all of these processes occur in nature, and were discovered and harnessed by people millennia ago. This is ancient, peasant knowledge that requires few ingredients and little equipment. Beyond preserving food and making it more nutritious, these methods also make food taste really fucking good. So leaving all the nerdy techniques aside, most of the things I made during this month-long residency in my own kitchen were delicious, often eye-openingly so.

The details aren’t especially relevant to this story. I cover all the minutiae of my cooking in my newsletters, one about fermentation and the other about everything else. What matters is that the constraints I imposed upon myself acted as catalysts for creativity, spurring resourceful and imaginative results. Each project also inspired and engendered several others, making for a fulfilling flow from project to project and from day to day.

At a certain point, the epiphany struck: this generative, process-oriented approach governed by strict limits exactly describes the way I worked in my studio when I was a painter, during my previous career. A decade after I stopped painting, the kitchen finally felt the way my studio had: the place where I wanted to be every day, working all day, riding an ever-curling wave of inspiration, iteration, and the kind of deep yet restlessly ephemeral satisfaction that only comes from making things that have never existed before.

Three of Peter Barrett's paintings. Left to right: Hive, oil on urethane, 2012; Pane, oil on MDF, 2006; Triskelion, oil on urethane, 2012.

For about a third of my twenty-ish year career in the art world, I was lucky to sell enough work so that painting was my day job. I generally worked in the studio six days a week, for eight to twelve hours a day depending on the nature of the pieces in progress and whatever else was going on in life. Being my own boss in a context like that was incredible, because while there were professional and career obligations (and, always, the requirements and responsibilities of adulthood) the bulk of the work was entirely self-directed and executed solo. I made some strong work, and some less successful pieces, and developed a finely-tuned rapport with my medium. Above all, though, what I loved most was what it felt like to work like that, centering creativity for most of my waking hours and spending much of that time in a peaceful yet cogent flow.

That combination of calm focus and steady productivity proved to be powerfully addictive. The flow state is recognizable to anybody with a creative practice—it’s the holy grail, and in my case it’s just about the only time when I feel like I’m fully myself, where I belong, doing what I’m supposed to be doing. Its benefits ripple outward, too; attaining this state regularly makes me a lot happier and more fun to be around when I’m not working. On good days I was able to paint for ten to twelve hours straight, often skipping lunch, only stopping to visit the garden for some inspiration and ingredients before bringing both into the kitchen to make dinner. There’s little doubt in my mind that if I had been alive in, say, the 14th century, I would have spent my life in a monastery illuminating manuscripts (before the plague took me at age 37 or thereabouts).

At this juncture an executive producer credit for this revelation must be given to the passage of time. My kitchen epiphany only occurred because I had unconsciously constructed a way of working with food similar to the way I made paintings, yes. But that precious feeling of calm, confident, focused attention that didn’t flag or fade only came about because by then the number of hours I had spent working with food—cooking, gardening, foraging, fermenting, and more, working ambitiously and diving down many, many rabbit holes—had finally carried me into the outskirts of mastery. I can cook really well, and that’s because I have put in countless hours, beginning seriously in the ‘90s.

Carrots roasted in coriander hay with fresh cheese and carrot top pesto.

Some ferments happen quickly. These days my warm kitchen means that a gallon of tepache is ready to bottle within a few days, and the green coriander seeds that I pack into jars of brine only need a couple of days on the counter before they get tangy and tasty. Other concoctions require patience. Vinegar usually requires months, often up to a year, and some misos go longer than that. Part of the charm and excitement of these collaborations with the natural world involves the asynchronous overlapping of these varying lengths, such that one has an ever-shifting array of condiments and building blocks on hand when it’s time to make dinner. There’s a metaphor to be found here that relates to the way experience and skills (and scars, and the pain of loss) can all combine in fluctuating ways to mature us as we age—season us, even.

Prehistoric cave paintings in Europe show us that the urge to make marks is fundamentally human. Even after all my fancy schooling (BFA and MFA in painting), my primary motivation remained sensual: paint is such a sexy material that I couldn’t keep my hands off of it. I wanted to manifest the images in my head, for sure, but ultimately I just needed to paint. Food became the same. Leaving aside the biological necessity of eating, you learn to cook by cooking, and if you do it attentively and often you unlock progressively more nuanced levels of sensual pleasure.

My paintings weren’t minimalist, but I borrowed from that ethos. Minimalism mines the principle that no matter how narrow your constraints, they still encompass infinity. My best paintings thrived within the limitations I imposed: a few curves, a few colors, subjected to intensely iterative extrapolation. Their often dizzying complexity didn’t look at all minimal, but the work succeeded because I had removed option paralysis from the equation by reducing my possible choices dramatically.

Baby turnips wrapped in rose petals and rhubarb glaze in bay leaf dashi with gooseberries and anise hyssop.

Limitations are inspiration in the kitchen, too. My month of full-time creative cooking focused mostly on humble staples like whole grains, root vegetables, and legumes (it was January, after all). When you learn how to extract profound flavor from these ingredients, you can cook anything. Each dish or condiment I made suggested other possibilities, each decision informing others, as the forking paths ramified but could not all be followed. Because much of what I make in the kitchen is a riff on a previous project, or a variation on an existing dish, or some unholy hybrid cobbled together from three different cuisines, the roads not taken often present me with more ideas, more possibilities for improvising around a given theme.

Writing about the food I cook extends that state of calm creativity, since the documentation helps me remember what I did and can be useful to other people interested in picking up their culinary games. I try to sit and write up a given method or meal as soon afterward as I can, because beyond the details of its execution there’s the flavor to remember, and the weather, and the projects that preceded it and which likely contributed an idea or ingredient. Documenting that continuity from day to day in a home kitchen is key, I think, to teaching people how to really cook. And composing the food nicely for the camera, often on a homemade plate, helps me focus on execution and aesthetics. Food is not art, but it should still look pretty.

When I was painting full-time, I used to tell people how much of the creative process involved removing obstacles to creativity. Live simply and you can get by with less money, which means you can work less and have more studio time. Lay out your workspace efficiently, and keep it orderly even if (especially if) your work is messy. Anticipate future needs in terms of materials or tools so that when you’re in the heat of battle you don’t run out of something essential and have to break your concentration and go to the store. These are all simple, prosaic steps that make it much easier to conjure and preserve the flow. And they all apply just as powerfully to the kitchen. And they definitely contribute to a stronger sense of stability later in life.

Morels stuffed with polenta and wild herbs in a lamb reduction.

It became clear that the flow state is what I need; the medium is secondary. I work the way I work. It took a long time for my proficiency and experience with food to arrive at this point, but arrive they eventually did. People ask me if I miss painting. I don’t. I still draw, and make ceramics, and take photographs. That’s already a lot before you get to the writing and cooking (and guitar, my sole pursuit unsullied by any career considerations). My approach to food draws from the same well of curiosity, desire, and gratification that painting did, though the gratification is quicker (and tastier). And I’m still working with my hands, which engages the best parts of my brain.

There’s a reason why doctors, lawyers, yogis, and more refer to what they do as a practice. Any complex discipline constitutes the work of a lifetime. Beyond the work itself, there’s the challenge of continuing to work through different stages of life, or major changes—like, say, recapturing your flow after switching careers in your 40s. If we’re observant, and diligent, we may find that as we master the skills we need to thrive, we also get a lot better at life. It boils down to this: the great gifts of growing older well are proficiency at our craft, self-knowledge regarding what we most want and need, and the skills to attain and maintain those things.

I took the money from the cookbook I wrote after my magic month and used it to put in a whole new kitchen.

Okay, your turn:

Big thanks to Peter Barrett. And to all of you—the most engaged, thoughtful, kind commenters I’ve ever encountered on the internet. And thank you, too, for all your encouragement and support. 🙏 💝 I couldn’t do this without you.