Tracy Owens
I'm 58, and I am getting serious about cooking. So serious that for the first time in a decade I'm not wearing nail polish, so that I don't have to worry about messing them up when I'm grating cheese!

Wayne
I took up running at 50yo. Came across this guy when we did the same 5k. He was 84 yo and was so inspiring but sadly was killed a year or so later doing the thing he loved. I Worked my way up to a marathon and then around 55 life and pandemic took wind out of my sails. Resurrected running around 58 after pandemic and now ain’t gonna stop till I drop!

https://www.11alive.com/article/news/nation-now/beloved-bare-chested-84-year-old-runner-struck-and-killed-by-truck-in-delaware/85-354182186

