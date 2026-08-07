Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
1hEdited

It’s no mystery why everyone of my Italian-American men friends so love this film. They as well happen to be opera lovers. It touches every string and hits every nostalgic note.

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Ed Iannuccilli's avatar
Ed Iannuccilli
1h

Beautiful piece, Vincenzo. And the movie?? I've seen it ten times and still cry at the ending.

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