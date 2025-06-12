Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Jeffers's avatar
Janet Jeffers
2h

I find myself taking fewer selfies as I approach my 60th birthday this year. The last five years have really aged me, and it’s not just the fact that I stopped having my hair dyed to hide the greys. Aging is a weird process. I’m mostly ok with it — I regularly feel half my actual age, and I’m a much happier person than I was at 30. Thanks, Pilates and lots of hiking! But the way my clothes fit (or don’t) and the droopy jowls and lines in my face that seem so prominent in my selfies tell the truth. So I look at myself less and the world more!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Callie Palmer's avatar
Callie Palmer
1h

I know of exactly on photo of my stepmother, who was very photo-averse. I take them with my husband, dog, friends and family - very few of just myself, and am seeing a tectonic shift in my face in spite of my best efforts. New formations, almost no eyebrows, and I am not even sure how to describe my neck except that mine could have inspired the word "wattle". But its me. The same spark in my eyes, whether my eyelids need that surgery again or not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture