“January 3, 2014. The first actual photo documentation of the red dot was May 2013, but it is even less attractive than this photo, which is saying a lot.”

The red dot appeared on my nose in early 2013. It was two-dimensional — a stain, a blotch, a blemish. It was as if I had eaten all the plums left in the icebox — so sweet! so cold! — and had to cop to my crime because the evidence was literally as plain as the nose on my face.



After four years or so, my new, very conscientious doctor sent me to a dermatologist, who looked at the dot for maybe 30 seconds and proclaimed it of no concern, which is pretty much how it goes. My doctor sends me for additional tests; there is no reason for concern.

The red dot vanished between August 2019 and October 2019, although I didn’t notice its absence for months, maybe even a year. Six years later, I am still puzzling over its disappearance. What was it? Where did it come from and where did it go? Why did it go? There are many changes as one ages, few improvements. At least, that’s the generally held view in our culture: the aging face is a lesser face. Less smooth, less plump, less attractive. Red dot bad. No red dot good.

"Three ways of looking at a red dot."

I can pinpoint the arrival and departure of the red dot with some accuracy because I take a lot of selfies and I take a lot of selfies because—this is absolutely subversive on my part—I like my face. Not always. I frequently see photos, taken by myself and others, that don’t look like the me in my head. But I am fond of my cartoonish, asymmetrical mug with its crown of cowlicks. At a recent neighborhood gathering, a longtime friend said: “Laura, your eyes POP, they are so blue.” And I said, “Thank you!” But I was thinking: “Right? All thanks to regular brow tints and Neubrow.”



The photo app on my various Apple devices offers varying totals when asked how many photos I have of “Laura” and many of those are not selfies. But the majority are and the number is — nope, not going to share it. Let’s just say it averages less than one a week over — no, see, if I tell you the time span, you could do the math.

“Me previewing my Medusa costume for Halloween 2019 before I learned proper brow maintenance, the red dot having more or less started to fade away.”

I stand before you as a defender of the selfie. Not as a tool for getting people to click on affiliate links or as an aspirational thirst trap, but as an excellent record of one’s life. In some ways, a selfie can be even better than a diary with Pepys-like levels of detail.



I have long advised writing students to keep what I call “fact” journals: deliberately dry accounts of daily life. Weather, to-do lists, what they wore, what they ate. It’s not an easy practice; I fall short of the goal more often than not. But if you commit to the habit and you live long enough, I promise that you will discover that a day distilled into mundane details can summon a staggering amount of emotion, whereas a description of a feeling leaves you feeling — that you just read a description of a feeling.

(I paused here to skim the journals I have kept for the last 40+ years and did, in fact, find precious details that brought back vivid memories of things long forgotten. I also realized I need to destroy my journals, or include instructions in my will that make that order irrevocable.)



Now that I have studied the red dot’s photographic history, one thing is clear: The woman with the red dot on her nose is unhappy, even a little haunted, for almost the entirety of the dot’s six-year tenure. There’s a red dot on her nose and no light in her eyes. I hear Penelope Cruz in Vanilla Sky, upon seeing Cameron Diaz, the cool girl who’s not all that cool. “That is the saddest girl to ever hold a martini.” I was having a great career year during the red dot’s final months—over-the-top reviews, an appearance on Fresh Air, competing bidders from Hollywood for my latest book. I am reminded now, looking at selfies from that year, that the career stuff never fills you up, but sometimes it props you up.



Yet I was even sadder after the red dot disappeared. I was beyond sad—my marriage ended, Covid started, I turned 61, a real nothing-burger of an age. Who needs a red dot on one’s nose when one’s entire soul is freckled with despair? Bored and depressed, I began raiding my closet and taking full-length selfies of the outfits I found there, uploading them to Twitter. But you can’t see my face in those selfies, can’t tell how I feel—and neither can I.

When did I start looking genuinely happy in the post red-dot era? When did I look like me again? I have scoured the evidence and it’s an unlikely moment, September 2022. It had been a tough 12 months. Covid was hanging on, my sister had entered an assisted living facility, a dear friend had died unexpectedly, my mother had fractured her pelvis, and I had suffered a fall so severe that I required physical therapy for my shoulder for almost a year. There are new dots -- big purple-red circles on my left shoulder and back, the result of that morning’s cupping session. I am holding a friend’s baby, my hair is a mess — and I am clearly ecstatic.



How would we even recognize happiness as happiness if it didn’t ebb and flow? Some studies claim it’s a shallow U-shape over our lifetimes; others see more of a rollercoaster. Up, up, up, down, down, down, over and over again. At least one study says that maximum happiness is achieved at age 70, a data point to which I will cling fervently until the day I turn 71. Even within the red-dot era, I can identify truly happy times. There’s one photo from Aug. 13, 2013, in particular, where I’m so damn happy it kind of breaks my heart. And that photo pings the memory of a ridiculous, unrelated Facebook group chat later in the same day, a conversation that made me laugh so hard that I keep a transcript on my desktop to this day, crying-laughing at the friend who keeps drunkenly asserting/inserting into the chat, a gossipy evisceration of several male writers: MORE CATSUP. Now she’s dead and the group is long shuttered.

I don’t take as many selfies as I used to and when I do, I’m not necessarily ecstatic. But my selfies offer a reliable history of my life, in some ways more accurate than the one described in my journals. Which I am now off to burn.

“Bonfire in Baltimore tonight. JK. Or am I? Besides, this is only the last five years.”

Laura Lippman’s latest novel, Murder Takes a Vacation , will be published on June 17. It is available for preorder here .