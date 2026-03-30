Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Laura Lippman's avatar
Laura Lippman
1h

Such lovely feedback. Thanks to everyone who commented. I talked about this piece with my Baltimore BFF and she had such a lovely optimistic take, she felt there was something hopeful about the leggings. Meanwhile, I’ve inspired myself to do a major closet purge today.

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2 replies by Sari Botton and others
Tammy La Gorce's avatar
Tammy La Gorce
5h

God I love these Laura Lippman posts. I think it's the honesty that always gets me. Thank you, Laura Lippman (and Sari).

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1 reply by Sari Botton
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