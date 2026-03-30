Laura Lippman in her laundry room with the Leggings of Doom.

I have an 11-year-old pair of crappy leggings that I won’t throw away and I don’t know why.

I removed them from the washing machine just the other morning. They are pilled, with loose threads that I don’t dare pull or cut for fear the leggings will unravel. The label says they can be tumble dried, yet I never do; I rack-dry them in the laundry room (also a pantry and powder room, I’m not that fancy) alongside my teenage daughter’s genuinely delicate items. I call them the Leggings of Doom because they remind me how hubristic I can be.

I bought the Leggings of Doom in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in September 2015. I had been invited to a classy library event, the kind where a writer gets put up in a nice hotel and maybe paid a stipend. It was a beautiful weekend, but colder than forecast, so I bought leggings in the hotel gift shop and layered them under my dress.

Before the library event, I walked along the Grand River. I could see the Gerald R. Ford Museum on the other side and my memory insists that I took photographs, but my camera roll contradicts that memory. I thought about how my husband, if he were with me, would want to visit that museum. He was such a good traveler, he always wanted to get out, see things, make memories. We both enjoyed museums and graveyards and baseball parks. In my recollection of that sunny, wind-swept afternoon, I was filled with love and admiration for my spouse.

I bought the Leggings of Doom in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in September 2015. I had been invited to a classy library event. It was a beautiful weekend, but colder than forecast, so I bought leggings in the hotel gift shop and layered them under my dress. I flew to New York City the next day. After my husband and I put our daughter to bed, he told me we were separating.

I flew to New York City the next day; my husband and daughter joined me there. There was a party for his cousin’s birthday. We returned to our apartment after the party (OK, so we were fancy enough to have a New York apartment), put our daughter to bed, and he told me that we were separating. He did not feel loved or even liked. He wasn’t going to move out, but he was going to sleep apart from me. Never a modest man, he would now take pains to make sure I never saw his naked body. We could keep this arrangement secret from our then 5-year-old daughter, but this was a fiat. No discussion, no debate. The next day, I took the train back to Baltimore with our daughter, numb with shock; he flew to Poland for a film festival. Based on the emails we exchanged over the next month, he believed me to be a genuinely awful person who did not care for him. I was determined to convince him otherwise.

That happened to be the year I got crazy-thin. Well, not crazy-thin, just a little more slender than I normally was. After embracing a sensible if rigorous nutrition program, I had lost about 15 pounds. I took a lot of selfies—hey, I had an almost six-pack—but when I look back at them, all I see is the sadness/desperation of the six weeks I spent trying to get my husband to love me again. Unused to failure, I was determined to “win” him back. I did, or so I thought. We were extremely happy. Well, I was.

Less than four years later he left again, for more or less the same reasons, in more or less the same way, although this time he chose not to sleep under the same roof. I assumed I would again change his mind because, again, I am unaccustomed to failure. But I quickly saw that divorce was inevitable.

I think a lot about the 41 months between the two separations. The second one was less of a surprise, but that’s how it usually goes with sequels. Would I be better off if I had simply accepted the first break-up? I don’t think so, although that second tour of duty was pretty enervating. It was like being at a really shitty buffet and going back for extra helpings.

Back in the autumn of 2015, three weeks after my husband decreed our first separation, I went to the wedding of my trainer, Todd, whom I also consider one of my best friends. It happened to be my ninth wedding anniversary. That shared date was of great amusement to Todd and me. Todd’s marriage lasted 10 years, four months, and 17 days; his wife Liz died from breast cancer on February 20.

Last year, I wrote that I’m happier than I’ve ever been and that’s true. But sometimes I feel like a car that was in a terrible accident. I’ve been restored, there are no visible signs of damage, I function well. Still, there’s this odd little hum as if my alignment is off. I hardly cry anymore and I used to be such a softie. A lyric from The Music Man comes to mind: Just melt her down and you’ll reveal/A lump of lead as cold as steel/Here, where a woman’s heart should be.

Back in the autumn of 2015, three weeks after my husband decreed our first separation, I went to the wedding of my trainer, Todd, whom I also consider one of my best friends. It happened to be my ninth wedding anniversary. That shared date was of great amusement to Todd and me. Technically, I “celebrated” 17 anniversaries on October 3, but only because the divorce took so long. If I subtract the separations, the four years it took to divorce, and the years we were miserable, it’s nine at the most.

Todd’s marriage lasted 10 years, four months, and 17 days; his wife Liz died from breast cancer on February 20. I was always happy that someone had made a good marriage on the date that I had failed. They were a beautiful couple inside and out, with two gorgeous sons. Her death marks one of the few times I have really cried in the past year.

Todd and Liz on their wedding day.

When Todd felt ready to return to work, he texted me and we resumed training. We met via Zoom, as is our usual practice. I asked if he wanted to talk about what was going on in his life, or if I should natter about ridiculous things in my life, of which there is never a shortage. (Sometimes I think I have misadventures in order to have material for Todd.) He opted for nattering. I chatted about my teenage daughter; I told him about the Leggings of Doom. We agreed that I was thinner in 2015, but more muscular now. He really wants me to add a set of 25-pound and 30-pound dumbbells to my hand weights.

I hope to downsize soon, leave my three-story, four-bedroom rowhouse for a much smaller place once my daughter is in college. I should be getting rid of anything I can. The Leggings of Doom don’t even work for my thrice-weekly sessions with Todd. They’re too sheer, the material doesn’t breathe. I wear them only on bitter-cold days, layering them under jeans. But I can’t let them go, not yet.

I returned to the laundry room after training and pondered the Leggings of Doom, still drying there. I hope to downsize soon, leave my three-story, four-bedroom rowhouse for a much smaller place once my daughter is in college. I should be getting rid of anything I can. The Leggings of Doom don’t even work for my thrice-weekly sessions with Todd. They’re too sheer, the material doesn’t breathe. I wear them only on bitter-cold days, layering them under jeans.

But I can’t let them go, not yet. The Leggings of Doom are a souvenir of delusion, a reminder of how wrong I can be, how hubristic. Even now, there might be a cartoon anvil waiting to fall on my head. I wonder if I’ll cry when it does.

Todd’s late wife Liz established a nonprofit to help other women with cancer. You can donate to Restore by Elizabeth here.