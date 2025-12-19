Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

Dwight Lee Wolter
1h

I moved on by not moving on for a while during which I developed a committed relationship with myself before trying to do so with another. -Dwight Lee Wolter

Alex Hallatt
1h

At 55 I broke up with my partner of 20 years just as he was making plans once again for a Christmas with his ex-wife/best friend. A lovely woman, but I struggled with their relationship, especially at this time of year. I spent Christmas Day alone in a hut with my dog. It was wonderful. I left New Zealand (with the dog) and came back to Dorset, UK, where I grew up.

It has been an adjustment.

But at no point did I wish to have another man to help me get over the last one. The dog is enough, and I'm happy to have salvaged a friendship from that long relationship.

Merry Christmas to all you oldsters!

