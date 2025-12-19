Readers,

Have you ever been dumped? I sure have. So have many of my friends and relatives. After crying on many shoulders, and being a shoulder for others to cry on, I’ve come to see it as a near-universal experience. Of course, knowing you’re hardly the only one to have ever gone through such a thing is little comfort while it’s actually happening.

Today we have an excerpt of What to Do When You Get Dumped, a graphic memoir/self-help guide. After Suzy Hopkins’s husband of thirty years unexpectedly left her to pursue an old flame, her grief was so overwhelming that she thought her own heart might stop. How do you take the first step forward after losing such an integral part of your life?

Get 20% off forever

In What to Do When You Get Dumped, the mother-daughter duo of Hopkins and her New Yorker–illustrator extraordinaire daughter Hallie Bateman offer an incisive, tender, appealingly illustrated guide to “unbreaking” your heart. Using a countdown from the moment you’re dumped, the book offers humor and hope as it guides readers on the journey to find new meaning and purpose in a life that’s yours alone.

Below is an excerpt they’ve provided exclusively for Oldster Magazine. “We hope you love it,” the intergenerational co-authors say.

Because getting broken up with is so common—and devastating, especially later in life—I thought it would be a good topic to prompt you about. In the comments please tell us:

How old are you? Tell us about a difficult breakup. How old were you then? What were the circumstances? What did you do to recover from it? What did the experience teach you, about yourself, your ex, and relationships in general? What’s your best advice for others going through breakups? Answer as many or as few of these questions as you’d like! (If you’re commenting, please also do me the favor of hitting the heart button ❤️ for algorithmic purposes. Thank you.)

Leave a comment

Me, I’m 60 and before I married my second husband in 2005, I’d endured my share of painful breakups. I like to think of the ones that were funny in hindsight—like the guy who dumped me in an email on the very same night in August, 2003 that “The Post-It Always Sticks Twice,” an episode of Sex and the City aired on HBO. That is of course the episode in which Carrie Bradshaw’s boyfriend, Jack Berger, breaks up with her by leaving her a sticky-note reading, “I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me.”

My favorite bit of post-breakup advice—which I did not make up—goes like this:

“If you want to get over someone, get under someone.”

Of course, in time. First you have to get through the initial shock, and do a bit of crying and wallowing. When you get to the point that other people start looking attractive for you, have a little fling to break the spell. (Says a person who never learned how to be casual and have a fling.)

Suzy Hopkins and Hallie Bateman have many better ideas than mine. Their excerpt is here. ⬇️

What to Do When You Get Dumped

An excerpt…

by Suzy Hopkins and Hallie Bateman

Okay, your turn:

How old are you? Tell us about a difficult breakup. How old were you then? What were the circumstances? What did you do to recover from it? What did the experience teach you, about yourself, your ex, and relationships in general? What’s your best advice for others going through breakups? Answer as many or as few of these questions as you’d like! (If you’re commenting, please also do me the favor of hitting the heart button ❤️ for algorithmic purposes. Thank you.)

Leave a comment

Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays essayists and interviewers. To support this work, please become a paid subscriber. 🙏 Now through New Year’s, save 20% off annual subscriptions, for life.

Get 20% off forever