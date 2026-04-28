Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Janet Jeffers
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I’m so thankful that I made a very out-of-character impulsive decision to train for and run a half marathon 15 years ago at age 45. I’d never been athletic. But training for and running endurance events (and eventually longer bicycling events as well) proved to myself that I could do hard things, and the “I can’t” programming I heard growing up was replaced with “I can.” Last fall I walked the full Camino de Santiago to celebrate turning 60, and it was hard but I knew I could do it. I’ve seen some of my peers give up on activity years ago who have very limited mobility now as a result, and it’s sad. I want to keep challenging myself as I grow older, as much as I am able!

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