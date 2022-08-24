Readers,

Last week Oldster Magazine held a virtual event, hopefully the first of many.

It was a book event—a conversation about Generation X with Liz Prato and Oldster editor Sari Botton, authors, respectively of Kids in America: A Gen X Reckoning, and And You May Find Yourself: Confessions of a Late-Blooming Gen X Weirdo. It was moderated by Katie Kosma, an editor at literary website, The Rumpus.

We recorded video of the event, and now it’s available, below, for paying subscribers to view. If you’re not yet a paying subscriber, and would like to view this, consider becoming one. This is the first Oldster content that has been paywalled, but there will be more, soon. And prices go up on our 1st birthday, August 31st. Lock into the current prices—$40/year or $6/month—now.

Thanks to those of you who attended our first event, and to all of you for subscribing to Oldster Magazine. 🙏

Hope you enjoy this!

-Sari Botton