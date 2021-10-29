How Old is Too Old to Dress Up for Halloween?
And what will you dress as this weekend, if you do? An open thread...
I want to hear what you think of celebrating Halloween as an adult, and what you might dress as.
🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃
And as an adult, I’ve always put so much pressure on myself to come up with a clever costume concept that I’ve tended to either throw together something at the last minute that was so embarrassingly lame, I wanted to hide, or skip the party altogether.
I like theidea of liking Halloween, and not putting any age-limits on participation. And I don’t mind checking out other people’s clever disguises, even if I don’t dress up.
Don’t tell anyone, but we’re considering revisiting some of the get-ups we’ve worn before. Maybe “software pirates.” (It’s hard to tell from this low-res shot, but there are floppy disks in the mesh bags—get it?) That’s what we were our first Halloween together in 2003, two weeks into knowing each other:
Or, we could be Dr. Joel Fleishman and Maggie O’Connell from Northern Exposure—one of our favorite shows, from the late 80s/early 90s—like we were on Halloween in 2012. Of course, no one had any idea who we were that night, and they certainly won’t this weekend either, but…does that matter? Maybe we’ll win a prize for Randomest, Most Out-of-Date Concept.
One of us could be a nun and the other a rabbi—a set of costumes so old, we’ve even switched roles a few times.
Alternatively, we could just wear the monster and devil masks we wore one year to give out candy…until we realized Brian’s mask was making toddlers cry. There won’t be any toddlers at the parties we’re going to.
