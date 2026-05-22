Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Peter G. Miller's avatar
Peter G. Miller
7h

My new group identification at age 80 is “old”. I don't mind the tag, but I do mind how it is defined. “Old” seems to mean that a vintage individual is fairly useless, not especially with it, and always moaning about something. A lot of people are apparently unfamiliar with the newer “old” models, the growing number of mature folks who are alert, aware, able, and competent. As a group we need better PR, and the generations following us need to update their LLMs to reflect the new realities of aging.

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6 replies by Sari Botton and others
Patricia Henley's avatar
Patricia Henley
7h

I have loved my sixties and seventies. I feel more at home in my own skin. I’m no longer falling prey to cultural demands to perform femininity. I have been teaching for over fifty years and it is a joy to see my students all grown up and successful. From this vantage point, I realize that I still have mentorship to offer to young writers. I’ve learned a few things; I can help them get over obstacles more readily. The only downside to being almost eighty and in this particular body is that I no longer see myself as strong physically. I’ve climbed mountains, carried heavy packs into the backcountry while skiing, done heavy domestic chores, traveled alone, all with a sense of endurance. Those days are gone. I miss my stronger self. But I also accept it and seek out what I am capable of.

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5 replies by Sari Botton and others
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