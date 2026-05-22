Readers,

In the past several months I’ve been interviewed a lot about Oldster, and also about my own experience of getting older. Sometimes the interviewers have turned my own questions (from The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire) back on me. I already took the questionnaire myself nearly five years ago, but it’s been interesting to consider my thoughts and feelings from a new vantage point, now that I’ve entered my 60s.

One of the questions that came up in a recent conversation is the eighth one in the questionnaire:

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I realized that something has recently shifted for me on that front. Maybe it has to do with my work now being recognized in a more serious way, but suddenly I’ve gained a new level of confidence in myself.

It’s not just about my work. It also has to do with who I am in the worlds I travel through—family, friends, community (locally and more broadly), my profession. I like who I show up as, now that I’m older and more seasoned at living life.

My favorite selfie from my recent New York Magazine/Strategist story on hunting for orthopedic-but-chic clogs.

I also value myself and my time more, which makes it so I’m less likely to waste it on people and endeavors I’m not really interested in, or don’t serve me well.

This new perspective allows me to self-advocate and stand up for myself in ways I never used to know how to, or have the chutzpah for. And it helps me to find my boundaries and limits in situations where, in the past, I might have allowed myself to be drawn in directions that were not good for me. I’ve learned to count to ten before offering a knee-jerk, people-pleaser’s “yes” when the more truthful and self-supportive answer might be “no.”

This shift also extends to my appearance. I’ve accepted the effects of aging on how I look, in a way I really hadn’t before. Not only that, I think I might actually prefer how I look now—gray hair and wrinkles and all. My physical form feels to me like a favorite pair of well-worn blue jeans.

What’s more, I’ve sort of settled into the identity of A Somewhat Older Person—a more experienced colleague/mentor/big sister to Millennials and Gen Z-ers. Yes, to some extent I still feel like a kid internally—I suppose I always will—but there’s also this new role that I gladly play when its called for, and which I feel comfortable in.

***

I’m always curious about other people’s experiences of getting older, so I figured I’d toss this question out to all of you for a Friday Open Thread. In the comments please tell us…

How old are you? How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity? Was there a particular age at which your self-concept shifted? Maybe more than one? What do you suspect influenced those shifts? Do you like who you’ve become as you’ve gotten older? Are there aspects of your identity as an older person that you don’t like? Ones you don’t? Answer as many or as few of these questions as you’d like! (If you’re commenting, please also do me the favor of hitting the heart button ❤️ for algorithmic purposes. Thank you.)

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I really love these open threads because they help me feel less alone in my experience of aging. I also enjoy getting to know more about all of you.

Thanks for chiming in. And for reading and supporting my work at Oldster. I really appreciate it. 🙏 💝

-Sari Botton