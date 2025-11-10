If someone had told me ten years ago that I would spend five-and-a-half years writing a novel—a romantic, spiritual thriller set in India—I would have laughed, hard. I wasn’t planning to write fiction. I didn’t dream of being a novelist. I was a nonfiction girl, through and through. My writing world was rooted in the practical magic of relationships, love, and spiritual growth. I had found my rhythm, my voice, my audience.

But the universe had other plans.

One morning, I woke up with the seed of a story lodged in my heart. It wasn’t an idea. It wasn’t a plot. It was more like an assignment—one that came with no instructions, only a whisper: Write this. And just like that, The Love Thief began to unspool itself in my imagination like a film reel playing in a theater I didn’t know I owned.

I began writing The Love Thief in my 60s. (Which, for the record, is a spectacularly underrated decade.) Our culture has long treated creativity as the domain of the young: the tortured 20-something genius, the fresh-out-of-school innovator, the buzz-worthy debut artist. But here’s the truth: creativity doesn’t care about your birthdate. In fact, I believe it deepens with age.

It came with characters who spoke to me in dreams. Plot twists I didn’t see coming. A vivid, sensuous Indian backdrop that felt more like a memory than a setting. And the wildest part? I had no idea what I was doing.

What followed was the steepest learning curve of my life. Fiction, it turns out, is a different beast—more like trying to ride a dragon than write a recipe. I joined writers’ groups, hired coaches, rewrote and reworked until my brain hurt and my heart soared. There were moments I wanted to quit. Moments I thought I’d lost my mind. But I couldn’t stop. The story insisted on being told.

Looking back, I realize this journey was about much more than writing a book. It was about surrender. About trusting the mysterious forces that nudge us forward when logic says “no.” It was about divine timing and karma—those two trickster goddesses who show up exactly when we think we’ve got life figured out.

And karma? She’s a hell of a plotter.

Arielle Ford, right, with her friend Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, in front of a Beatles’ mural at their ashram in Rishikesh, where parts of The Love Thief take place.

The Love Thief is a story about love, betrayal, spiritual awakening, and revenge. It’s fiction… but it’s infused with truths I’ve lived and lessons I’ve learned. It’s about the moments that break us open—and the unexpected grace that arrives in the rubble.

Betrayal is one of the most gut-wrenching experiences we can face. Why? Because it doesn’t come from a stranger—it comes from someone we trusted, someone we loved. We gave them our hearts. We believed in the story we were building together. And then, without warning, that story shatters. The grief isn’t just about what happened—it’s about the future we thought we were going to have.

And yet, when the dust begins to settle, something miraculous can emerge. In the aftermath of heartbreak, we often discover a clarity we didn’t know we needed. We awaken parts of ourselves that had been asleep. We begin to rebuild—not as we were, but as who we’re meant to become. In hindsight, that devastation can become the catalyst for one of life’s greatest gifts.

For me, that gift was creativity. A new voice. A new calling. After decades of helping others explore love and spirit through nonfiction, I felt an urge to give form to those same truths through story. Fiction became the next frontier of my own evolution as a writer and teacher.

I didn’t choose to write this novel. It chose me.

Arielle Ford. Photo by Jeremiah Sullivan.

And now that it’s been released, I find myself reflecting on all the women who, like me, may be standing at a creative crossroads later in life. Maybe your kids are grown, your career’s shifting, or your soul is tugging at you to do something wildly new. Maybe you think it’s too late. Or too hard. Or that the window of opportunity closed sometime in your 40s.

I’m here to tell you: the window is still wide open.

If anything, the view is better now.

So if that whisper comes—the nudge, the dream, the idea you can’t shake—follow it. Even if it makes no sense. Especially if it makes no sense. Divine timing is rarely convenient, but it’s always right on time.

And creativity? It’s not a one-time gift. It’s a lifelong love affair. Sometimes it lies dormant. Sometimes it demands everything. But it’s always available to those brave enough to say yes.

Yes to the unknown.

Yes to the beginner’s mind.

Yes to the story waiting to be born.