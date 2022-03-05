I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldsterish content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

“More than four million people have been directly affected by the conflict in Ukraine which broke out in the east of the country in 2014. A disproportionate number of them are older people.” HelpAge—an international organization that fights ageism, and other issues facing older people—is working to support the elderly in Ukraine.

“From aging Civil Rights activists to Native American tribal leaders, to survivors of Stonewall, many stories remain untold or beyond the grasp of museums and institutions…” Through poet and author Jacqueline Woodson’s new project, I See My Light Shining: Oral Histories of our Elders, ten acclaimed writers will conduct hundreds of interviews with elders from marginalized communities.

“I still feel like I haven’t lived up to my full potential. I’ve had success, but there’s still something in my soul that’s, like, “I feel like I can do more, somehow.” In the New Yorker, Jia Tolentino interviews 63-year-old Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell.

“Faced with escalating home prices and rents in tight housing markets, as well as careers or earnings curtailed by age or the pandemic, some boomers are looking to share their homes. Enter the boommates.” At The Washington Post, Soo Youn writes about Baby Boomers becoming housemates, a la The Golden Girls, to save money.

“Women ultrarunners age like fine wine.” In the running world, 40 is old. But “ulstrarunner” Camille Herron isn’t slowing down—instead she’s setting new records. In The New York Times, she talks with Victor Mather.