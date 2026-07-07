Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Abby Alten Schwartz's avatar
Abby Alten Schwartz
7h

Jen, this was so beautiful and heartbreaking. We had to let our sweet boy go last October when he was 16.5. The conversations about when, the agonizing, the guilt, the meds, the research, and the intimacy of his last moments all the same. Dogs are worth the price we pay at the end but the emptiness they leave is real. Thanks for sharing your story.

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DeepStateX's avatar
DeepStateX
5h

Anonymous:

It came to me that every time I lose a dog they take a piece of my heart with them, and every new dog who comes into my life gifts me with a piece of their heart. If I live long enough all the components of my heart will be dog, and I will become as generous and loving as they are.

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