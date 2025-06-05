Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Moore's avatar
Peter Moore
3h

It’s an indictment of our age that vague concerns about age trumped (pun intended) the vigorous accomplishments “Old Joe” pulled off in the White House. I’m not sure Biden should have run, but I do know that he accomplished more in one term than most presidents do in two. (Vast improvement over the backsliding and incompetence we’re seeing now.) So we might have cheered him off the stage for his accomplishments and sought an heir apparent, if we’d had time and the political will. But we didn’t, and welcome to Shit World.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Brian's avatar
Brian
3h

We don’t know who was making major decisions in the WH. That’s a pretty big deal. Much of the press covering for him is concerning. I think they knew exactly what was going on but also knew that reporting honestly about it would threaten their careers. I realize we’ve been conditioned to tolerate and even expect dishonesty from politicians, but this looks like it was well organized and scripted over an extended period of time. Brushing it off as ageism is wrong in my opinion. BTW I didn’t vote for either presidential candidate, for the first time in my life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture