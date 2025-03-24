Mona Gable, right, as a girl, with her beehive-toting mom.

I was introduced to the power of women getting their hair “done” when I was a little girl. The circumstances could hardly have been more memorable. My mother, as the result of a brain tumor when she was 33, had undergone a frontal lobotomy. The surgery had damaged her irreparably, so she was unable to care for my three older brothers and me.

Besides her erratic behavior and terrible judgment, my mother underwent a drastic physical change. She had been a Southern beauty, a spoiled only child with a closetful of stylish clothes, but after her surgery she lost all interest in her appearance. Most days she sat around in her housecoat, her face unmade, her hair wiry and unwashed, watching “The Price Is Right” and “As The World Turns” on TV. Other times she slept all day, rising at odd hours because she had no sense of time.

But all that changed in 1955 when Freddie came to live with us in our ranch-style house in San Diego. Freddie was a 50-year-old Irish divorcee. She was kind, with a halo of white hair and legs up to here. In her younger years, she’d been a model for a department store in Toronto, displaying her long stems, among other places, on the hood of a shiny sedan. She’d also sold hats to members of the Royal Family when she lived in London during World War II, which explains why she brought with her a flotilla of fanciful hats. Her favorite color was purple.

Before Freddie arrived when I was a year old, we’d had a series of housekeepers. Most didn’t stay long, unable to cope with the needs of four young children, not to mention my unpredictable mother. One woman, I’m told, left my 2-year-old brother Jim out in the backyard in his diaper most of the day. My father promptly fired her. I still don’t know who took care of me when I was a baby. Freddie was a good-hearted Christian, and she often told complete strangers and anyone who asked that she’d been sent to our dysfunctional family “on a mission from God.”

Among her many attributes, Freddie shared my mother’s love of fashion, and as soon as she realized how listless and unkempt my mother was, she took charge. “Poor Mary Ellen,” Freddie told me 21 years later, as we sat in her tiny kitchen in San Diego, drinking Lipton tea. She tapped her Virginia Slim on a plastic ashtray. “No one gave a damn about her.”

Besides doing the grocery shopping and cooking and driving, Freddie began taking my mother to get her hair done every week. This was the early 1960s, and salons were invariably called “beauty parlors,” and the beauty parlor Freddie took my mother to was down the hill on Rosecrans Street, near the sprawling Navy base. I wish I could recall the name, but I do distinctly remember a black and pink decor. One of the reasons I loved going there was the atmosphere; it was all women, and bustling with female energy.

As the only girl in my family, I felt like an alien. My brothers were free to do as they liked because they were boys. They could disappear all day, show up for dinner, and no one said a word. Yet if I dared to go anywhere without permission I got scolded.

But at the beauty parlor, amid the clouds of hair spray and hum of the dryers, I felt okay. I was one of the girls, and Mrs. Hembury and Mrs. Carsola and the other housewives in our neighborhood fawned over me. “Would you like a coke, dear?” they’d say, and, “Don’t you look cute today, Mona!”

Beehives were all the rage then. While my mother had her hair shampooed and set, dried and teased, I’d sit in a chair and flip through the beauty and fashion magazines and listen to the Point Loma mothers gossip and laugh. They seemed so much freer and happier than when I saw them at school or when I came over to their houses to play with their daughters. No one’s mother worked then, and many of the Catholic mothers on our street had six or eight kids. Their unused potential and pent-up frustration boiled up to the surface, ready to explode.

At home, my mother was often angry and volatile. Most of all she was mad at my father, who had banned her from their bedroom when I was 6. “I just can’t take it anymore, Freddie,” he supposedly said. So my mother and I shared a bedroom, bathroom, and walk-in closet where her clothes hung on one side, mine on the other. Our twin maple beds with their white chenille bedspreads were only inches apart. This suffocating proximity made me constantly on the lookout for cues about her mood. She had this way of looking at you, her brown eyes narrow, her lips pursed, where you feared she might hurl her crossword puzzle dictionary at you. When she didn’t want to do something, she’d shout, “Like hell I will!”

But at the beauty parlor my mother was eerily calm. It was if some fairy godmother had waved a wand over her and turned her into someone else. I couldn’t figure it out. Was it the comfort of being around other women that settled her down? Did the experience of having her hair done trigger memories of when she was healthy, vibrant and young? Did she see an attractive middle-aged brunette when she looked in the mirror? Was she happy because her teased bangs hid the dent in her forehead, where a metal plate had been placed after her surgery? I had never known my mother well; she was a complete mystery to me. But I have photos of her when she was 17, and 23, when she married my father. With her pursed lips, upturned nose, warm brown eyes, and wavy brunette hair, she’s a knockout.

“There, now don’t you look pretty, Mary Ellen?” Freddie would say after my mother got her hair done, as we climbed in our tan Plymouth station wagon to drive home. My mother would open her gold compact, pat her immovable crown of hair, and smile.

***

At some point when I was about 9, I stopped going to the beauty parlor. I wanted to be around my mother as little as possible.

Maybe it was just a coincidence, but once she started paying attention to her looks, my mother became addicted to shopping. Freddie would drive her to Marston’s, the posh department store downtown by the sailors’ bars and strip joints, and my mother would charge hundreds of dollars’ worth of dresses, two-piece suits, handbags, stockings and shoes. “Oh, your father’s going to kill her when the bill comes,” Freddie would say, as she sat at her stool in the kitchen. And sure enough, after parking his car in the garage, my father would storm in the back door with a piece of paper in his hand. “What’s this, Mary Ellen?” he’d fume. She’d stare at him levelly, her manicured fingers holding a lit cigarette. She didn’t care.

Somehow my mother became friends with two women named Sylvia and Isabel. “Golddiggers,” Freddie would mutter when they honked at the curb to collect my mother for a night out. My mother wasn’t supposed to drink because it triggered her epilepsy. She drank anyway. She stumbled around in the bedroom, banging into things while I lay in bed smelling the alcohol oozing from her skin and hearing every awful sound. The next morning she’d sleep all day and not remember a thing. Other times she’d have a seizure, fall and hit her head, and have to be rushed to the emergency room.

At 19 I left San Diego for good and moved to Berkeley to go to college. For the first time in my life I felt like I fit in. This was the 70s, the era of Joni Mitchell, Sylvia Plath and Kate Chopin, the heady early years of the feminist movement. We were all literally waking up. I didn’t give much thought to my hair, much less the beauty parlor. Like many young white women my age, I wore my thick brown hair long and straight, parted down the middle. Add the bellbottoms and scruffy Frye boots, I could have been any Berkeley girl, and that was the point.

My parents were divorced by then. For a while my mother lived with a retired shoe salesman. Bill was skinny with a hangdog face and an annoying cackle. Whenever I visited my mother, he’d try to kiss me on the lips. He loved to sit around in his boxer shorts and watch TV. He turned out to be a grifter. Before dying of cancer, he stole thousands of dollars from my hapless mother. “I still love him,” she told me, even as he languished in the hospital.

Soon after, my mother moved into an apartment in the same senior apartment complex where Freddie lived, a few doors down the walkway. I was relieved she was near Freddie again, who kept an eye on her, along with one of my brothers. I could not. I needed distance. Over the years, as I moved from Berkeley to Oakland to Los Angeles, and changed boyfriends and jobs, Freddie and I stayed in constant touch.

“Your mother is doing beautifully,” she wrote me on December 1, 1977. “Is not drinking— & looks great. I pick her up every Friday & we get our hair done. She’s seeing a lot of the Doc. Remember him? He’s not bad. He’s the dentist. He takes her out to lunch & shopping sometimes.”

***

In my early 30s, I started going to the salon. I found a great haircutter named Roseanne, and I finally let her shape my long untethered hair into a sassy bob. I was working at a business magazine then, one of the few women reporters on the staff. I was mostly writing profiles of executives. Some days this required that I look serious and like a professional and wear a suit. But other days I got away with a blouse and slacks, even jeans. One of those times was when I profiled Jackie Autry, the widow of actor Gene Autry, “The Singing Cowboy.”

Jackie had amassed a fortune as a banker, and owned a few profitable TV stations and the then-named Los Angeles Angels baseball team. She was one of the most powerful businesswomen in California. I was writing about her because she was building a museum in Los Angeles to showcase Gene’s vast collection of Western Art.

When I met her, my first thought was: she’s the most masculine grown woman I’ve ever met: tall, big-boned, short reddish hair. Julia Child without the laugh. A few years before, I’d interviewed the miserly oil baron and Russian art collector Armand Hammer. He was a minor leaguer compared to Jackie.

For the story, I finagled an invitation to go to Palm Springs to watch the Angels at spring training. As we sat in the bleachers, watching the team shag balls, I asked Autry about her security detail. Being famous and rich, she sometimes got threats. Her gaze still on the field, she undid the clasp on her leather purse and opened it. “I sometimes carry a gun,” she said matter-of-factly. I stared down into her purse. Tucked inside lay a small silver revolver.

I’m not sure why this image has stuck with me, but I think it has to do with the impression Autry made, a woman to be reckoned with. A middle-aged businesswoman whose hair was immaterial to her status and power. Who toted a gun in her purse. I didn’t know any women like her.

****

I went on to have other jobs, marry and have two children. But I still went to Roseanne to have my hair cut—I’m loyal that way. In my early 40s I also did something I never thought I’d do because of my feminism: I started dying my hair. The gray was creeping in, poking through my auburn mane like errant wire. Gray signaled wisdom and dignity on a man, but on a woman it meant decay, invisibility. So every five weeks or so I went to a stylish colorist named Chris. I instantly looked 10 years younger. Sometimes, when I was feeling bold, I added highlights. I justified the decision, not to mention the time and money this added beauty regimen entailed, by telling myself it made me more marketable. But I also loved the feel of being pampered, of being in the company of women who all aspired to the same goal, no matter their size, age, color or shape: the singular pleasure of having their hair done.

When she was 4 or 5, I started bringing my daughter to the salon. While Roseanne snipped away at my raggedy ends, or Chris painted strands of my hair, she would sit in a stylist’s chair, her feet dangling, drawing pictures. It was sweet, and I loved having her there. I took her because I wanted to expose her to the intricacies of women and beauty and friendship.

My mother had died suddenly, several years before, as had Freddie, after a long decline. Freddie hated growing old because, unlike my mother, she could reflect on the endless ways her body was failing her, shutting down. At the end, she walked with a cane now, was nervous to drive. “It’s for the birds, Mona,” she would tell me of losing her independence. Yet at 87 years old, she still went to the same beauty parlor in Ocean Beach, still got her hair washed, cut, teased and sprayed into a sublime white halo. It was all about retaining her dignity. I loved her for that.

At 71, I am getting older, too. I remember turning 50 and being shocked. How did that happen? But I could console myself because, thanks to dying my hair, I looked a lot younger. But then came the pandemic. That unsightly stripe in my part was starting to emerge much sooner, around three weeks. And though I’d become adept at stretching out my visits to the salon longer by doing my own roots, it was becoming tedious. It also felt futile and vain, like trying to turn back time. It was also, simply, not possible because I wasn’t able to go anywhere.

So, much like untold numbers of women during the pandemic, I stopped dying my hair. It grew in, eventually, to a thick glossy silver color. It looked beautiful. Once I was able to emerge in public again, my friends thought so, too.

But here’s the problem. As much as I hate the inconvenience and the expense, the beauty parlor is where I first experienced the camaraderie of women, their ability to let their hair down and be themselves. To forget, for one glorious hour or two, the burden of taking care of everyone else. It was also, not insignificantly, the one place my mother seemed normal.

So I’ve come up with a compromise. I no longer color my hair, but I still see Roseanne every eight weeks, where I revel in the female camaraderie of getting my hair cut.