Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Weis-Bohlen's avatar
Susan Weis-Bohlen
14h

Wow just wow

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David W. Berner's avatar
David W. Berner
14h

I read this a day after a text from my son about a dream he had. His four-year-old daughter, my granddaughter, was running to hug my mother and father, whom she’d never met, who died years ago. But yet, in the dream, she already knew them, loved them. It was if time was nothing more than a clock on the wall. Megan’s beautiful words about Eternalism and grief have left me crying about David Crosby dying, about Paul Austor, about Louis Gluck and Brian Wilson, and of course, my mother and father. It’s a beautiful thing to consider how all of everything is here and now, and how grief can bring us together…through all of time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sari Botton and others
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture