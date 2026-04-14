Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Pam Johnston's avatar
Pam Johnston
3h

I was born in 1964 and never felt like a boomer for one day in my life. I've also rejected the "Gen Jones" title because it feels like a version of "I'm not a regular boomer, I'm a COOL boomer." No, I'm the Gen X oldest sister. I ran feral with my friends, sprayed Sun-In on my hair, and I remain convinced that REM's first five albums were their best work.

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Matthew Wilder's avatar
Matthew Wilder
4h

I bought Purple Rain but i don’t feel geriatric.

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