Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan's avatar
Susan
2h

Your story reads like poetry ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary P.'s avatar
Mary P.
4h

Tom said it perfectly in his comment. “This was poignant and beautiful.” I’m going to make the potato salad which sounds scrumptious and also has the incredible ingredient of love.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture