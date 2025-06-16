Ariel Gore, right, with her late wife Deena. Photo by Jax Manhoff.

How far back shall we digress?

How about all the way back—to the beforetime?

Beforetime is before embodied knowing or psychic knowing or medical knowing—it’s when our skin still felt soft, and we trusted that. Before we remembered we were always dying and always keeping on.

***

Actually, let’s go back even further.

How about all the way to . . . Paris!

Why not?

Close your eyes. It’s September 8, 1907. The first years of a new century.

Breathe in. Hold it. Breathe out.

Now—clink!—open your eyes. There is no sign of rain in the City of Light. The air smells of sweat and hope, piss and tobacco, a hint of rose.

Alice B. Toklas has just arrived from San Francisco, her city recently devastated by the big quake.

Gertrude Stein, an Oaklander like myself, has been living in Paris a few years already.

Alice knows Gertrude’s brother, Michael, so he invites them both to tea that first day.

That’s how their love affair began: tea at Michael Stein’s.

After that first tea, Gertrude and Alice were inseparable.

That’s the way Michael Stein told it, anyway.

A hundred and four years later, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, far from San Francisco or Oakland or Paris, Deena’s and my mutual friend Candace tried to play our Michael Stein. She invited us both over for a poker game in El Dorado. I put on my red lipstick, but Deena didn’t show up.

She had a pretty good excuse. Deena was burying her father back East.

Doctors had given him a year to live (cancer), and he’d made it exactly 365 days.

My mother, Eve, coincidentally, started hospice the day of that poker game, too.

Doctors had given my mom a year to live (cancer), and she’d already made it three.

***

Both Alice’s and Gertrude’s mothers had died of cancer.

Inseparable.

***

My mother had refused treatment in the first years after her diagnosis. When the cancer spread to her spine, she agreed to radiation to ease some of the pain.

Now she’d been admitted to a hospital in Santa Fe.

We weren’t from the Southwest. We were Californians.

Everyone I knew online said they were sending “love and light” our way, but I couldn’t feel it.

Instead of seeking solace among friends, I searched for Deena’s profile on social media and started flirting with my no-show blind date.

She had short gray hair and a handsome smile. She taught at the cooking school downtown. We only had a few mutual friends, which I considered a plus.

I’d just broken up with Max’s other mom, Sol.

He was four years old then and preferred his Spider Man costume to pretty much all other clothing options.

I didn’t want “love and light.” I wanted dark humor, late-night hook-ups, and salted chocolate.

The chef promised me whiskey and spicy red chile sauce. She messaged, Want to get enchiladas and tattoos on Friday night?

I did.

She wore a black button-up shirt, walked up to me with a swagger.

We ate in a dark corner of Artrisco restaurant.

When I went to the bar to order a couple of Negro Modelos, the bartender smiled at me with crooked teeth and winked. “You be careful, now.” She gestured with her chin toward Deena.

“Are you a player?” I whispered, setting the bottles on our table.

Deena shook her head, glanced at the bar. “I used to work with Nadia. She’s just messing with me.”

I figured that’s what a player would say, but I didn’t care.

(I didn’t yet realize that every person who worked in every restaurant in this small-to-me town would somehow know Deena.)

That night, I had stars tattooed on my hips.

That night, Deena got the violets inked on her arm, a tribute to her mother, whose maiden name was Violette.

I told Deena my mother had lost her sense of taste to radiation treatment, and the doctor wouldn’t say if it might come back. I kept thinking about the way we’ll probably never know when we’re tasting the last thing we’ll ever taste.

***

That night, in the dark of my rental house outside Santa Fe, I emailed our other mutual friend, Jess, and asked him if he’d take a cooking class with me.

I didn’t realize Deena had also asked him to be her wingman.

***

In golden age Paris, Alice B. took care of everything for them. Gertrude Stein just had to be a genius. All her time and energy, just to be a genius.

So many days I thought, I’m a genius. Where’s my Alice B.? When do I get to be a genius?

Baby precious sweet and mine, baby precious all the time, baby precious darling wife I do love with all my life, baby precious tender and true, little hubby is all for you . . .—love note from Gertrude Stein to Alice B. Toklas, Baby Precious Always Shines

***

Deena taught our class how to make homemade tortillas and chile sauce.

I liked the way it all seemed easy to her, like, Doesn’t everyone always make earthy magic from nothingness?

Jess whispered to me, “All the straight ladies from Texas in here are hangin’ on her every word and fanning themselves.”

I scanned the tables.

They were indeed.

Jess had to go to work. “Good luck,” he whispered.

I left a note on Deena’s car afterwards: “Wanna get married?” It seemed a genius-forward move, to marry a chef.

She didn’t say yes right away, but she didn’t say no. She leaned in close and said, “I identify as poly.”

But after the first night we spent together she said, “I don’t want you seeing anyone else.”

I swallowed a laugh, pretended my huevos rancheros weren’t too spicy. “I don’t think that’s how the poly thing’s supposed to work.” I joked about the bartender who’d warned me to be careful, but then I saw something flash in Deena’s eyes. I wondered what would happen next.

There was a sharpness here.

What did it mean?

I thought it was sexy, but it made my chest tingle a little nervous, too.

***

After Alice B. showed up in Paris, becoming her willing secretary and more, Gertrude wrote,

I said go home if you like.

I said I was an authority.

I said I could be angry.

I said nothing.

We went on terrorizing.

Then we came to a hill.

We settled on the hill.

I said it is likely that I am stubborn.

An answer.

Not such as would be given.

There came to be then a time when answering was everything. Yes.—Gertrude Stein, Useful Knowledge, 1928

***

Answering was everything.

We carried on not-married. We went on eating. Queers didn’t marry. It was part of our queerness.

From her sick bed, my mother said, “I dreamed you brought me a silver woman.” Then she narrowed her eyes. “Let’s just hope she’s not as god-awful and controlling as your usual picks.”

Over green chile stew, I confided in Deena. “I can’t take it anymore.”

Deena put her hand on my shoulders and deadpanned, “I can kill your mother for you, if you need me to.”

My mother’s sense of taste returned, and Deena made her scallion pancakes and miso soup. She gave Deena a complicated shopping list for an elaborate Easter dinner but died while we were filling the cart.

Were we trauma bonding?

Deena made tamales with Oaxacan mole for my mother’s funeral.

Hadn’t we just met?

Deena kept feeding me.

It takes a lot of time to be a genius. You have to sit around so much, doing nothing, really doing nothing.—Gertrude Stein, Everybody’s Autobiography

***

Maybe I was afraid of doing nothing.

Should we?

Just do nothing?

Let’s!

We went to see Lyle Lovett at the Santa Fe Opera building, which I guess wasn’t nothing.

Outside in the parking lot we could hear him playing “If I Had A Boat” in encore, and we kissed. Deena tasted soft and also like sesame vinegar, and the stars in the desert sky glimmered and winked at us. I wondered if, after all these years, I could let someone hold my back.

“I got you,” is what she said without me asking.

Why shouldn’t we fall in love?

***

The first time she picked Maxito up from preschool, a classmate of his wondered out loud, “Is that a boy or a girl?”

Another kid offered, “She’s a boy.”

Yet another: “Nah, it’s a girl.”

Max took his jacket from the hook and put it on over his Spider-Man costume as he shook his head. “He is not a girl. He is an old lady.”

***

I never thought I’d get married in an ever-after, legal kind of a way, but in 2013, queer marriage became provisionally legal in Santa Fe County.

So why not get married! I needed the health insurance.

Deena said, “Yes.”

I said, “Never mind. We don’t have to. Real queers don’t marry.”

Deena said, “No, let’s,” and she produced Jessie’s diamond, and we rushed to her Jeep like a Hollywood movie moment, but then Deena said, “Wait. Hang on. I need to go inside and take a bong hit.”

***

At City Hall, I didn’t know where to set down my purse.

On our way home, I texted Maia with the news.

My daughter texted back a smiling, squinting emoji and wrote, This kind of news is not a text!

Was it? Not a text?

Queers didn’t marry, so I guess we’d never considered how to handle the details.

***

We bought all new sex toys for our married life—pink and sparkly, before pink would come to represent something else entirely.

***

At home, after school, we didn’t tell five-year-old Max. We figured he didn’t know we weren’t married. He stacked LEGO pieces.

The next day, Deena told the HR lady at the country club where she worked as executive chef that we were married now and to add me to her insurance.

But the HR lady said, “Oh, no, Honey, we don’t recognize anything like that. Gay marriage? That’s nice.”

We didn’t question comments like that back then. I mean, we mocked them, but we didn’t question them.

Then the next thing we knew, Sonia Sotomayor sat on the US Supreme Court, and gay marriage became legal nationwide, and we were like, Holy shit! And I got excited about the tax savings.

***

In What Is Remembered, Alice B. writes, “But by the time the buttercups were in bloom, the old maid mermaid had gone into oblivion and I had been gathering wild violets.”

***

The chef said yes. We said, “I do.”

I could be a genius.

She would make the genius potato salad.

***

Deena’s Awesome Potato Salad

The glimmer in her eye means there’s no question: She has to make it. Already, this isn’t just potato salad. This is Deena giving you her full attention and expertise with no other focus than your eating pleasure. You can’t help but feel it on your chest. You might fan yourself.

2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes

¼ cup cider vinegar (or sub another vinegar)

Salt

1 cup celery, small dice

½ cup red onion, small dice

She pays particular attention as she chops the celery. She loves celery more than almost any other ingredient. The smell of celery, the taste of celery, the crunch and texture of celery.

2 hard boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Sriracha

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon celery seed

¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley

¼ cup finely chopped fresh dill

She loves dill, too, and she cradles it in her palm with a tenderness I’ve never quite seen lavished on an herb before.

Cook the unpeeled potatoes in a large pot of boiling, salted water until tender.

Drain the potatoes and place them on a sheet pan or baking dish.

She will lean in to tell you this part: While the drained potatoes are still very hot, crush them gently to open them up.

“Here’s the secret,” she will say in a voice deep like rivers. “Make sure the potatoes are still hot when you sprinkle on the vinegar. That way the potatoes can really absorb the vinegar.”

Season well with salt.

Set the potatoes aside to cool.

Now, in a bowl, combine the remaining ingredients and mix well.

When the potatoes are cool, cut them into pieces or break apart with your hands.

Mix the potatoes with the rest of the ingredients and let stand for a few minutes.

Taste the potato salad and adjust the seasoning as needed.

If you prefer a spicier potato salad, increase the Sriracha or add some chopped chiles.

***

Did I mention I was a genius?

There is no such thing as repetition. Only insistence.—Gertrude Stein, “Portraits and Repetition”

Gertrude was teaching me to claim it, regardless.

A reality my genius missed: there are no tax savings for the queer single mother who marries. I’d been filing “Head of Household” my entire adult life—a significantly better tax category than legally married, queer or otherwise.

I was bitter about it.

I texted Sia the bad news.

She wrote back, How come no matter what we do, we always get bamboozled by the government?

That was before Sia got the new biopsy that came back positive for breast cancer. That was before we all had to remember we were always dying and always keeping on. When we all thought we knew what forever meant.

Sia messaged again: I see how it is when you get married and don’t invite me.

I wrote back, Queers don’t marry.

But you did.

What could I say? I was in love.