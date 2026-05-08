Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Gabrielle Ariella Kaplan-Mayer's avatar
Gabrielle Ariella Kaplan-Mayer
7h

Gayle, I've watched your journey with your Mom and am grateful for the light YOU are shining into the world. Yes, her wisecracks and attitude are awesome! But...what you have been able to embody and share is breathtaking. It's the work we're here to do. Being human is hard and the ability to repair is holiness. May you feel all of the love you've shared so graciously with the world. XXOO

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Irwin Epstein's avatar
Irwin Epstein
7h

My father was the male side of the same coinage. How lucky you both were to find your way to mutual acceptance. How prescient to film her in action. How brilliant to document it in film.

In my memoir “Men as Friends” about men friends I’d loved and lost, I knew I had to begin with my crazy charismatic father. We battled covertly and overtly for our entire lives—until just before he died after we realized that we loved each-other. My siblings weren’t so lucky. They were permanently scarred.

It still sends a chill however when readers and friends say “your father, he was so funny!” To the world yes, but to my mother and to his children he was a narcissistic, paranoid, unforgiving. vengeful, powerful, tyrant.

A king in his own castle. Sound familiar?

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