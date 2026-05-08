Readers,

Today we have an essay by writer and filmmaker Gayle Kirschenbaum about forgiving her harsh and difficult mother, and bonding with her—to the point that she is able to now serve as her mother’s nearly fulltime caretaker.

Getting to this place with her was not easy. It took Kirschenbaum by surprise, and led to great healing. The experience was so profound and transformative, she made a documentary and published a memoir about it, and became a forgiveness coach.

It feels like a topic many will relate to, so I thought I’d prompt you about it. In the comments please tell us…

How old are you? Have you had a difficult relationship with your mother, or another parent? Did you ever work things through, or find a way to heal it? Have you been able to forgive them? If so, how? If not, how else have you coped with it? Answer as many or as few of these questions as you’d like! (If you’re commenting, please also do me the favor of hitting the heart button ❤️ for algorithmic purposes. Thank you.)

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Gayle Kirschenbaum’s essay is below here. ⬇️

Forgiving My 102-Year-Old Mom

Gayle Kirschenbaum on the unlikely bond she formed with her mother after years of hurt, and then becoming her caretaker.

I didn’t forgive my mother in a tidy, movie-ending moment. It happened in fits and starts, over time, as I dug into her past and pieced together the story of her childhood.

For decades, we were at war. I left home at 16, convinced distance would muffle the hurt. It didn’t. Her words could still slice through my armor. I built a life and a career where I was seen for my talents—one day I was winning an Emmy and appearing on the Today show; the next, I was dodging my mother’s bullying and relentless criticism.

Here’s what finally shifted everything: I stopped waiting for an apology—or even for her to acknowledge she’d done anything wrong—before I allowed myself to heal. If I wanted to set myself free from emotional bondage, I had to change. I had to learn how to forgive her, even though I had no idea how I would.

The “boss,” back in the early 2000s.

My mother had buried much of her early life. Her constant response to my questions was, “I don’t know. I don’t remember.” So I went looking: vital records, newspaper clippings, and interviews with her first cousins, whom I never even knew existed. What I found helped me understand her, though it didn’t excuse the harm. The picture that emerged included her father’s two attempted suicides, her family’s financial hardships, and the untimely death of her baby sister from pneumonia. Those losses rearranged the household’s gravity. Toughness was rewarded; tenderness wasn’t. She never learned to process grief.

Here’s what finally shifted everything: I stopped waiting for an apology—or even for her to acknowledge she’d done anything wrong—before I allowed myself to heal. If I wanted to set myself free from emotional bondage, I had to change. I had to learn how to forgive her, even though I had no idea how I would.

And while my mother wasn’t born mean, her sharpest edges were often reserved for me. With friends, she could be charming. With my brothers, she could be warm. But with me, the criticism was relentless. Understanding that pattern didn’t make the wounds disappear, but it explained the map she was using—not only generational trauma, but also the mother–daughter tangle of same-gender competition and her powerful need to be the center of attention, with unmistakable narcissistic traits.

Gayle Kirschenbaum, center, with her mother and family at her brother’s 1959 bar mitzvah.

Learning to forgive looked ordinary from the outside. It sounded like a sentence I practiced before picking up the phone: “Mom, I’m happy to talk, but I won’t stay on if you criticize me.” At first, she tested the boundary—little jabs, a sigh, a dig about my hair, my body, or my clothes. I repeated the line and, once, quietly hung up. The next call was shorter on jabs. That became our new rhythm: if I stayed calm, the call stayed kind.

While my mother wasn’t born mean, her sharpest edges were often reserved for me. With friends, she could be charming. With my brothers, she could be warm. But with me, the criticism was relentless. Understanding that pattern didn’t make the wounds disappear, but it explained the map she was using—not only generational trauma, but also the mother–daughter tangle of same-gender competition and her powerful need to be the center of attention, with unmistakable narcissistic traits.

There were pivotal moments: In a family session at the Ackerman Institute for Family Therapy, the therapist asked her to apologize to me. She gripped a tissue and stared at the carpet. Her voice went small. “I know I was hard on you,” she said, each word feeling like it had to cross a mountain. It wasn’t an all-encompassing confession, and it didn’t undo the past, but she was trying as best as she could.

Later, when she was 99 and together we had a large following on social media, we needed a video for Yom Kippur—the Day of Atonement. She stalled. I told her to talk about our story. She recorded a video admitting how harsh she’d been and asked for my forgiveness—then added that now she had to forgive herself. Our followers went wild, wishing their mothers had done the same. I didn’t need to hear it—I had already forgiven her—but when I asked, “Why say it now,” she said it was time to cleanse her soul.

Kirschenbaum, center, as a teen, with her parents.

What did I do on my journey to forgive her? I stopped reacting and started responding—no raised voice, no retreat, just calm, clear boundaries. I reframed how I saw her: Beneath the sharpness was a wounded child shaped by losses she never processed. Resetting my expectations meant that when she criticized me, I heard a scared plea for love, not a verdict. Without my old reactions to push against, her criticism lost force and eventually faded.

Forgiveness came in layers—first relief, then curiosity, and, surprisingly, affection. I lowered my voice. She softened hers. We laughed more. We found our way back to each other, one ordinary day at a time.

In a family session at the Ackerman Institute for Family Therapy, the therapist asked her to apologize to me. She gripped a tissue and stared at the carpet. Her voice went small. “I know I was hard on you,” she said, each word feeling like it had to cross a mountain. It wasn’t an all-encompassing confession, and it didn’t undo the past, but she was trying as best as she could.

Then my mother turned 100, with 102 quickly behind it. Somewhere along the way, the daughter who’d fled became the daughter who makes soup, manages her care, and records her wisdom and wisecracks because the world seems to need them. She still lives in her own home in Florida, where she prefers to be, and though I’m based in New York, I now mostly live with her there, caring for her and getting back north only when I absolutely have to. My days filled with small things that somehow felt holy: setting up the seven-day pill sorter; taking her to Shabbat services—something neither of us had done before; bringing her to a museum; doing her laundry; changing her linens; tucking a blanket over her when she fell asleep on the bed while playing bridge on her iPad; and heading to Happy Hour, where she drank vodka in a wine glass with a side of tonic and delivered a one-liner that slayed the bar or restaurant. I published her book of tips on life and longevity; her fans championed it and even helped fund it.

Gayle Kirschenbaum, right, with her mother on an evening in Boca Raton.

We became a mother-daughter duo that people recognize on the street, in stores, and at Happy Hours (her favorite social activity). If you’d told my younger self that strangers would stop me to say our relationship gives them hope, I’d have sworn you had the wrong family.

Forgiveness came in layers—first relief, then curiosity, and, surprisingly, affection. I lowered my voice. She softened hers. We laughed more. We found our way back to each other, one ordinary day at a time.

Caregiving isn’t for the delicate. It’s logistics and worry and love braided together. Some days I am patient; some days I am not. On the hard days, I step outside, breathe, take a walk, and come back more centered. Even then, I’m grateful for the chance to show up differently—to be the woman I didn’t know how to be at 20 or 30 or even 40. At 71 now, I’m grateful we got a second act.

Forgiveness isn’t forgetting. It’s remembering with context. It’s choosing not to keep re-wounding yourself with an old story when a new one is possible. It doesn’t mean pretending the past was fine; it means deciding the past won’t author your future.

We didn’t fix everything. We did something braver—we changed our pattern. And that changed us.

Author’s note: After my documentary Look at Us Now, Mother! came out, people began asking for a book and for help. That’s how I became an accidental forgiveness coach with a TED Talk. My memoir, Bullied to Besties: A Daughter’s Journey to Forgiveness, tells the fuller story of how I found my way back to my mother and to myself. I made a second documentary, My Nose, a funny film about my mother's relentless campaign to get me to have a nose job. Oldster readers can use the discount code “MOTHER” to save 50% off streaming fees for both movies.

Here’s the trailer for Look at Us Now, Mother! :

Okay, your turn:

How old are you? Have you had a difficult relationship with your mother, or another parent? Did you ever work things through, or find a way to heal it? Have you been able to forgive them? If so, how? If not, how else have you coped with it? Answer as many or as few of these questions as you’d like! (If you’re commenting, please also do me the favor of hitting the heart button ❤️ for algorithmic purposes. Thank you.)

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Big thanks to Gayle Kirschenbaum. And to all of you for reading, and commenting kindly and thoughtfully. Oldster has the best comments section around!

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