“ Thanks for everything. May I never see another fucking email from you again. ” - at Little Old Lady Comedy, Rebecca K. Morrison writes “Open Letter To Weight Loss Companies Pursuing Me Like An Ex-Boyfriend Who Won’t Accept Our Breakup”

“We don’t come into our agency until we’re older and by then we’ve already figured out a way of living that’s contingent on powers greater than ourselves, on other people. There’s so much unlearning that needs to be done before we can live authentically.” - in Tricycle: the Buddhist Review, Ann Tashi Slater interviews memoirist Melissa Febos (who writes the

newsletter) about “turning toward a more authentic life.”