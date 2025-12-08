Susan Gregg Gilmore and her mom together on a train outside Santa Barbara, CA.

My mother was the first person who told me I should be a writer. She waxed enthusiastic about a one-page story I’d written for my third-grade class. I think it was about a clown. Honestly, I don’t remember. What I do remember, with great clarity, was my mom, who looked remarkably like a young Jackie Kennedy, sitting beside me on the front steps of our home as she read the paper out loud. I remember her smile. I remember her laugh. I remember her praise and encouragement. “Keep writing,” she said and wrapped me in her arms. “Never stop writing.” She was a proud mama, and I trusted her. So like a baby chick imprinting on its mother, I imprinted this idea of being a writer on my soul.

My mother called herself a homemaker as so many women of her generation did. She raised four children—a boy and three girls. She starched my father’s shirts, even ironed his handkerchiefs. She cooked our meals. She sewed many of our clothes. She was patient, thorough, anxious, creative, studied, even though she never earned her college degree. But more than all of that, she was an artist. My mother favored painting with oils and acrylics, but she explored every medium, even loom-weaving with her own dyed yarns. If she wasn’t working in her studio, she was reading an art book, slipping scraps of paper between pages she intended to reference again. The walls in our home were surrounded by art—hers and others she admired.

I was the youngest in the family—scrawny, a little anxious, too, but loaded with a sassy mouth and equal shares of self-doubt and bold determination. Perhaps my mom had more time to spend with me than the others. I don’t know, but I do know she bought me my first art box at age 5 and taught me to look at the world carefully, thoroughly. “What color are the leaves on the trees,” she asked.

“Green,” I said.

“Look again,” she said. “I see shades of neon, lime, and chartreuse.”

My mother saw the world as a collection of what writers call meaningful specifics, the exacting details that give a story credence and depth. And this was how she taught me to view the world, too.

Some of Susan Gregg Gilmore's mother Mary S. Gregg's artwork, under the heading of "Untitled," acrylic on canvas.

All grown up, I worked as journalist, first part-time for a Chattanooga, Tennessee newspaper. After a move to Southern California, I primarily freelanced for the Los Angeles Times. Then, at nearly 40, with three daughters of my own, desperate for a new and challenging adventure, I turned to novel writing. On a long-distance phone call with my mother, she insisted I was fulfilling my destiny. “I always said you’d write stories.”

Very quickly my days fell into a predictable routine. Each morning, I rose before my family, drank a cup of coffee, then readied the girls for school, drove them to school, hurried home, made the beds, prepared a second cup of coffee, and sat down at my desk to work on my novel. There I remained for the next two hours. Never less. Often more. I told myself that if Mom was the only one to read this book, then the long hours writing would be worth it. I would gift it to her for Christmas.

I wrote my first novel in a year and was lucky enough to sell it to a big publishing house that offered me a two-book deal. My mother was overjoyed. Her daughter was a novelist. She called her best friend to boast. Long distance, we celebrated its publication, and throughout it all, I kept writing.

I wrote my second book in two years. The third took three years to finish. My pace was slowing a bit. Very understandable, I told myself, considering how much I was dealing with: a cross-country move from Los Angeles back to Tennessee; the heartbreaking loss of both my father and my mother-in-law; the send-off of one daughter to college, then another. And book tours. I drove more than fifteen-thousand miles in those days, visiting bookstores and book clubs, leaving behind my youngest daughter, who sometimes cried when I left. But I still wrote, almost every day, perhaps in a coffee shop or hotel room. And my mother enthusiastically cheered me on.

Then I sat down to write my fourth book, The Curious Calling of Leonard Bush. Nearly ten years had passed since I’d begun writing fiction, but so much about my life had changed. I was working as a full-time realtor, daughters were getting married, grandchildren were arriving, and my mother was aging. For me, successful writing requires a settled mind, and a settled mind requires stillness and quiet. For the first time in my writing life, I was finding it difficult, at times impossible, to find that quiet I needed, particularly when Mom, well into her 80s, required more and more help. There was no quiet when driving two hours to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for a hearing test because Mom didn’t trust anyone in our hometown to perform one. “I’m so sorry to be a bother,” she said as we drove to middle Tennessee for her appointment with an audiologist. Weeks later, I reminded her that SHE MUST WEAR HER HEARING AIDS SO I DON’T NEED TO SHOUT!

“They don’t work,” she said.

Fast forward another few years. The Curious Calling Of Leonard Bush was far from finished, and all I had to show for my literary efforts were multiple failed outlines, hundreds of sticky notes, thinly-written character sketches, a bundle of free-writes piled on my desk, and four crummy drafts with three differing timelines. I sat at my desk some days and wrote when I could—a few minutes here, a few minutes there. In the midst of it all, my siblings and I celebrated my mother’s 90 birthday with a fancy luncheon, homemade ice cream, and homemade coconut cake—five layers. Made by me. Because it’s her favorite. Because that’s what mom would have done.

Nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren, neighbors and friends all attended. Everyone thought it was lovely and took dozens of pictures with Mom for posterity. When I was packing up leftovers for Mom to take home, she commented that coconut cake was not her favorite. She seemed surprised that I would think it was. Her memory was slipping like that. Next birthday, I thought, I’ll make a chocolate cake from a box. Perhaps she’d like that better.

As my mother aged, my feelings for her became more and more conflicted. I loved my mother. She was my oldest confidant and friend. And we still shared moments of joy. Not long ago, we were in her studio, mom with an art book splayed across her lap, suggesting a new color she’d like to add to an unfinished canvas if only her hands were steady enough to hold the brush. But more often than not, I found my days tethered to her needs. Like when Mom fell, again. Or when she suspected another UTI but failed to mention it until it was full blown. Mom’s blood pressure’s ran high, her prescriptions needed to be picked up and sorted. Recently, Mom needed dinner but she didn’t want any more of my vegetable soup. She wiggled her nose as if the thought of it turned her stomach. She flipped on the TV, the sound so loud the neighborhood could hear our local weather report blasting from Mom’s Samsung. “Why aren’t you wearing your hearing aids?” I asked.

“A rare outing these days with mom at one of her favorite spots, the garden center.”

“WHAT? Mom answered, insisting HER VERY EXPENSIVE HEARING AIDS DIDN’T WORK. “Just speak clearly,” she said. “I can’t understand your mumbling.”

Silently, I hugged Mom goodbye and walked home, determined to pour all my anger and frustration into my fictional characters. That’s when “June Bush” showed up, demanding my attention in much the same way my mother did. June walked on to the page as mother to the main character, Leonard, a positive, forward-thinking 12-year-old kid who insisted on burying his amputated leg in the family cemetery. And much of June reminded me of my mother. June sewed. She gardened. She kept a tidy home. She wore loosely-styled dark brown hair and looked like a young Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. She cooked breakfast, lunch, and dinner for her family—not because she loved cooking but because her family needed to be fed, and she insisted on feeding them right. She preferred to bake a cake from scratch, convinced a short cut could not be trusted. She insisted on good manners. She went to church. She ironed her husband’s shirts because she wanted him looking smart when he went to the feed store.

And she worried. She worried about keeping to her budget. She worried about her church attendance and the preacher’s opinion of her. She worried about her husband’s devotion to her and their marriage. She worried about Leonard’s condition. And perhaps more than anything, she worried what others in town might think of her boy now that he had lost his leg.

Praise the Lord, June arrived when she did to help carry the burden of my own woe. My heart was breaking because my mother was becoming elderly and infirmed, and I was helpless to stop the clock. We were no longer friends in the way we had once been. Our relationship was changing, and I was now the mother. And as my mother aged and her needs became more daily and pressing, June became more layered, more developed, more nuanced. In June Bush, I found my mom again—the mother who promised I’d be a writer. And I remember her with love.