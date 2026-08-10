Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Sandi Gogol's avatar
Sandi Gogol
3h

My mother had a big personality- I always said she walked into a room talking. She had me at age 22 and was much more interested in her friends and parties than in a baby. She pretty much ignored me throughout her life except to criticize what I was wearing or how my house looked. Only towards the end of her life when she was sick with cancer and telling me stories of her growing up in San Francisco did she seem like a real person. Even so, I cried when she died.

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Steve Adams's avatar
Steve Adams
4h

Lovely piece. I'm curious about where in Texas the drive-in was but don't want to push it. I too was raised in Texas and those huge drive-in screens appearing at night in the middle of flat nowhere seem almost biblical. Of course I've written about it too (how could you not)? But it's hard to imagine a child sleeping under one every night.

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