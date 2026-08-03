Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Kimberly Diaz's avatar
Kimberly Diaz
14h

“Lord, grant me the confidence of a mediocre white man.” LOL. Love this! You were so brave! Good for you! Reading this put a smile on my face -- great way to start the day!

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Deborah Sosin's avatar
Deborah Sosin
15h

Wow, good for you, Alysia! I love that you pushed yourself to do something that didn't feel natural or comfortable (definitely safer than bungee jumping or skydiving). I'm sure those young whippersnappers (!) were grateful.

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