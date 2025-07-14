Oldster Magazine

I LOVE this so much!!!! Being in breast cancer treatment and having had a mastectomy I really loved the image of you jumping at the concert in spite of your drain. Last summer I had just finished chemo and went to see Green Day who brought an incredible energy to the stage. It was at the baseball stadium at Philly and it was raining. We were dancing on the field and the summer rain on my bald head felt amazing. The deep happiness of that moment in the midst of everything else I had going on is one I will remember forever. Thank you for reminding me of it here with your writing. I love your story. Thank you for sharing.

This one really burned my heart in the best of ways. I recently lost my wife, Jess, to stage 4 colorectal cancer. She was only 46, which feels way too young for someone who loved life so much, and was pretty good at living it, to die.

She, like you, decided that for as long as she had left, she would live as large as possible. We travelled, she started writing, sharing her journey on Substack. We continued going to see live music. Music was how we met, a big part of how we connected, and so we had a great soundtrack to our relationship...

She too made a point to spend time with people she cherished - we drove half way across the county to spend time with some of our favorites 2 weeks before she died. Jess continued doing things that gave her joy. She lived on purpose, and I believe she died a good death because of it.

So thanks - both for sharing this story of choosing to live in love with life despite it's inevitable end, and for the opportunity to feel grateful, so lucky, for 24 years with my person.

I wish that you may do many, many more things that fill you up 🖤🙏🏻

