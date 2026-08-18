Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Polly Hansen's avatar
Polly Hansen
2h

This got me: "This was his spirit. This was him alive. Not the empty form I’d just left, shrunken and sustained in unnatural motion by machines. A distant, adult voice comforted me: What a gift. What a gift to be the child of an artist. I have these. In countless paintings, I have the marks of his being." I feel that way about my sister's art and surround myself with it, distant though we are.

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Susanna Donato's avatar
Susanna Donato
2h

This is so beautifully written and such a striking tribute. It really pierced me, as the daughter of a mysterious, aggravating, fableist of a father whom I adored as a child and have come back to now, and because I'm married to a sculptor, I have thought that if and when I lose him, it will be comforting and haunting to have these works of his hands (which our child will inherit -- I feel you gave me a preview of their experience, too). Thank you.

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