Can You Tell Me How You Got (How You Got) To Sesame Street?
This week 52 years ago, Sesame Street aired for the first time. I remember watching. Do you? An open thread...
If you’re an early Gen X-er like me, chances are you watched the first episode of Sesame Street, which aired on November 10th, 1969, 52 years ago this week. Or maybe you watched it later on. Whenever you did, I want to hear about your memories of it, and/or other children’s programming.
Ostensibly, Big Bird only now became eligible for vaccination because he is officially— perpetually—6 years old. But he wouldn’t be the first Oldster to lie about his age; he’s actually 52. (Nice try, mister!)
Yesterday marked 52 years since Sesame Street first aired. I will never forget November 10th, 1969. I was 4 years old, and that day, I was introduced to a whole new bunch of “friends”: Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, The Count, Grover, Kermit the Frog, and the rest of the cast of “Sesame Street.”
Big Bird ostensibly just became eligible for vaccination because he is officially, perpetually 6 years old. But he wouldn’t be the first Oldster to lie about his age; he’s actually 52.
My mom arranged for my “husband,” Huck, who lived across the street, to come over and watch beside me. Huck and I weren’t strictly friends; we had “married” each other for the first time that summer, at 3 1/2. (For some reason, we each wore one of my mom’s summer nightgowns.) We’d go on to reinstate our vows at 7, as you do. The truth is, we were more like brother and sister, and years later Huck would come out. To this day we remain dear friends, and still refer to each other jokingly as our first and second spouses.
As we got a bit older, our daily television consumption didn’t end with the kids’ shows. We’d do our homework while lying on our bellies in front of “the boob tube,” half paying attention to The Mary Tyler Moore Show, I Love Lucy, That Girl, The Partridge Family, The Flintstones, The Jetsons, The Brady Bunch, Beat the Clock, I Dream of Jeannie, Bewitched, The Hollywood Squares, Match Game, and so many other shows. One program would roll seamlessly into the other before it was time for dinner, or a bath, or bed.
My god, we watched a lot of television. And I guess we turned out okay…? Actually, I’m not sure. Maybe yesterday’s TV dependency primed us for today’s social media addiction.
Anyway…now tell me about your experience watching early Sesame Street, and/or other shows from your childhood.
PS:
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.