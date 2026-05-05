Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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joan Turkell's avatar
joan Turkell
6h

Love how you were able to accurately describe perimenopause!

Though I’m in my later 70’s, I now experience all over again what you’re describing!!

Is there another stage that develops later in life??

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Blair Glaser's avatar
Blair Glaser
5h

I didn’t think I had the stomach for another perimenopause article, but I couldn’t put this one down. Such an engaging account of that dark night of the transition….Glad you’re okay and wishing you the light and unparalleled freedom that awaits on the other side.

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