Illustration by Erin Willliams

At 43, I nearly ended a friendship over a hard candy.

My friend was on my couch, minding her business, working a hard peppermint with the focused dedication of someone defusing a bomb in a movie where the bomb definitely goes off. The wet click of sugar against enamel. The small pulls of air. My shoulders rose. My jaw tightened. For several long seconds I was absolutely certain that this was happening to me and that it was her fault.

Only afterward did my thoughts catch up. The explanation always comes later—the mind arriving after the fact to defend a verdict delivered somewhere else. This is fine and normal, and also slightly alarming once you notice it.

In previous decades, my anger usually had a shape. Someone crossed a line, or made a joke at my expense. Even when the cause wasn’t especially noble, I could at least locate it. I was overextended. I hadn’t slept. I had PMS, which is at least a named condition with a known schedule.

Lately it feels more like ambush. The surge arrives first; the mind catches up later, scanning the room for a target and drafting analysis. I have become, without meaning to, a system that generates conclusions and then works backward to the reasoning.

I first glimpsed this a year earlier, though I didn’t recognize it at the time.

A sore throat lingered for weeks. Two clinic visits yielded nothing. I tested negative for strep, negative for covid, negative for anything actionable. I carried on. I was in the middle of a separation, still sharing a kitchen with my ex-husband while we methodically dismantled a shared life. I was parenting and sleeping poorly and operating in a general ambient fog of grief and humiliation. Fatigue had become so constant that I’d stopped registering it. There was no baseline from which to measure decline, which is a convenient condition if you’d prefer not to know how bad things have gotten.

This is the particular uncertainty perimenopause introduces. When irritation surges, is it signal or noise? When you find yourself staring at the ceiling at 2am, is that existential dread or just progesterone dipping on schedule? The more unsettling possibility is that the distinction doesn’t hold. Chemistry isn’t distorting thought from the outside; it’s part of what produces it.

Then one morning I woke up and couldn’t swallow.

The terror was immediate. Dysphagia isn’t interpretive; it is simply the throat closing. I told my ex to get our daughter ready for school and drove myself to the emergency room, which is a sentence that contains more competence than I actually felt.

They never identified the cause of the throat pain. What they did find, through a routine blood panel, was that my hemoglobin level was six. Anything below seven triggers automatic hospitalization.

“How are you walking around right now?” the doctor asked, looking up from his phone.

Great question! Unclear! I’d been walking around, answering emails, planning my days, performing my usual this is fine routine, while the red blood cells required to sustain all of that activity quietly exited the building. Months of unusually heavy periods had done it. What I’d managed as nuisance, triaged with doubled-up tampons and the grim solidarity of women accustomed to bodily excess, had in fact been hemorrhage. My body was doing something serious while I was busy not having time for that.

They admitted me overnight for blood transfusions and IV iron. I watched dark red fluid move through the tubing into my arm with a detachment that, in retrospect, is slightly insane. If the mind were really in charge, surely it would have noticed sooner. Surely some alarm would have sounded well before a doctor had to read the numbers off his phone and ask me, with genuine bewilderment, how I was ambulatory?

At the time, I called it resilience. Only later, as perimenopause began introducing other forms of volatility, did it begin to look different.

A year later, I woke up beside my 39-year-old boyfriend, my t-shirt soaked as though I’d been pulled from a lake after nearly drowning. His body, in its late-30s equilibrium, did not do this. Acne bloomed along my jawline with the enthusiasm of a carnivorous plant. Sleep became theoretical. I began avoiding my friends who chew gum.

Three months in, my boyfriend and I took a trip to London. We were staying in an Airbnb in Shoreditch, the sort with thin walls and a toilet that struggled with basic obligations. We’d spent the day wandering and returned exhausted. I suggested we have sex. He declined. He had work in the morning, he said, and needed to sleep, which is a reasonable thing for a person to say and also, in that moment, intolerable.

I went to brush my teeth. In the mirror my face was flushed in a way that accompanies both embarrassment and homicidal ideation. He stood in the doorway while I leaned over the sink, foam gathering at the corners of my mouth.

“Well,” I said, spitting into the basin, “THAT’S not a good sign.”

The line came out sharper than I intended. Even as I said it I could feel the moment tilting toward accusation while my mind scrambled to justify it. We argued more after that. He wanted to discuss my comment; I did not. I couldn’t always tell whether we were fighting about something real or whether something in my body was simply turning the volume up on the frequencies already present. Incompatibility is hard enough to assess under normal conditions.

This is the particular uncertainty perimenopause introduces. When irritation surges, is it signal or noise? When you find yourself staring at the ceiling at 2am, is that existential dread or just progesterone dipping on schedule? The more unsettling possibility is that the distinction doesn’t hold. Chemistry isn’t distorting thought from the outside; it’s part of what produces it.

Each morning I line up my medications with my coffee: something for depression, something for anxiety, something for heartburn, birth control to manage the bleeding, hormones to correct the hormones. What I once understood as baseline functioning now looks more like peacekeeping in hostile territory.

There’s a temptation to call all of this “just hormones,” a phrase designed to both explain and dismiss simultaneously. There’s an equal and opposite temptation to treat every surge as moral clarity. Neither is accurate. The anger may be hormonally amplified and historically justified. The argument may be both real and intensified. These things coexist.

I used to think my feelings were at least proportional to their causes, even when the causes weren’t flattering. Now a big fat feeling arrives, and only afterward does my brain go looking for what it’s about. Sometimes it finds a logical object. Mostly it finds a friend noisily eating a butterscotch. The feeling doesn’t know the difference. It just shows up at full intensity, fully justified, waiting for my mind to catch up and figure out what it’s supposedly responding to.

There’s a temptation to call all of this “just hormones,” a phrase designed to both explain and dismiss simultaneously. There’s an equal and opposite temptation to treat every surge as moral clarity. Neither is accurate. The anger may be hormonally amplified and historically justified. The argument may be both real and intensified. These things coexist. They are, in fact, almost always coexisting.

What’s hardest to sit with is knowing that I’m not entirely in charge. I still want there to be a steady, rational executive at the center of the self, sorting experience with a clipboard. Perimenopause has made that fantasy harder to sustain.

The task is not to panic at that fact, nor to surrender to it, but to live inside it with something resembling patience.

Well, that, and HRT.