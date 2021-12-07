"Bah, Humbug—No That's Too Strong..."
Some Oldsterish content to get you through the pre-Christmas/New Years slog...
I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldsterish content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you.
What makes something qualify as Oldsterish? It either highlights or calls into question what it means to be a particular age. Or, it’s nostalgic for any age group’s heyday.
Happy 40th birthday to my favorite holiday song, “Christmas Wrapping,” written by my pal Chris Butler.
And happy 50th to my all-time favorite movie, Harold and Maude.
“…the fact that I’m 65 and dancing doesn’t necessarily elicit the same nausea it might have back when 30 equaled death.” At the recently revived Village Voice, iconic nightlife columnist Michael Musto writes about being the world’s oldest club kid.
Actress Andie MacDowell wants to know why it’s a big deal for her her to go grey, but not for male actors like George Clooney, and it’s a good question.
Speaking of George Clooney, he’s making peace with turning 60.
I want to be like West Side Story executive producer Rita Moreno when I’m 89, should I live that long.
And when I’m 95, I want to have Mel Brooks’ energy: he’s just published his memoir, All About Me, and is making History of the World Part II as a Hulu series. Michael Schulman interviewed him for the New Yorker.
“I think it’s revolutionary to do a show about middle-aged women, with their aging lady bodies…” —author, screenwriter, and newsletterer, Samantha Irby, referring to the SATC reboot, And Just Like That, in a December Vogue profile of Sarah Jessica Parker by Naomi Fry.
Even more revolutionary: at Ms. Magazine, 66-year-old Anne Marie Biondo rejects the ageist and sexist idea that she should no longer be sexually active now —or decades hence. “Studies show that women well into their 80s and 90s wish to remain sexually active.”
I got my first tattoo at 47, and so, apparently, did actress Olivia Colman—a stick-and-poke by Dakota Johnson, her co-star in Elena Ferrante’s The Lost Daughter. Mickey Rapkin reports, in Town & Country.