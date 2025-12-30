Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate Walter's avatar
Kate Walter
4hEdited

This is beautiful writing on an important topic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Erika Andersen's avatar
Erika Andersen
3h

So lovely, sad - and ultimately life-affirming. When I'm reminded how evanescent a thing this human existence is, it makes me want to appreciate each moment, and each beloved being, even more. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture