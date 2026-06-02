Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
5h

Children of celebrities are not privileged. Some remain children taking care of their celebrity parent for their entire life. The fact that you can write so beautifully and non-judge mentally about that is a gift to you and to us. Thank you.

For carers—whether parents or children or children taking care of parents—saying “no” is the hardest.

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Tammy La Gorce's avatar
Tammy La Gorce
5h

Beautiful. Thanks for your honesty. We're all better for it.

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