This is a new advice column exclusively for paid subscribers to Oldster Magazine. (*Names and identifying characteristics have been changed.)

Q:

Dear The East Village Yenta,

Almost exactly two years ago, I, the oldest of six (now 74 years old), took in my 12-years-younger brother, Ron* (then 60, now 62), who was struggling, thinking it would be for only a short while.

Now I’m at my wits’ end, desperate for him to find another living situation. But I’m uncomfortable asking him to leave, and worried about him.

On the other hand, I’m also worried about me, my marriage, and my ability to feel at home in my own house. Is it wrong for me, at this phase in my life, to no longer want to be my brother’s keeper?