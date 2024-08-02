This is a new advice column exclusively for paid subscribers to Oldster Magazine. Got a personal problem you’d like help solving? Whether it has to do with a romantic situation, a friendship, or family members, The East Village Yenta is here to help. If you’re a paid subscriber, you may send a letter to eastvillageyenta@gmail.com (*Names and identifying characteristics have been changed.)

Q:

Dear The East Village Yenta,

A little over a week ago my son Kenny* (29) asked me (62) for the diamond ring that's been in my family for generations so that he could propose to his girlfriend of three years, Amelia (30). I was taken aback by the request, mostly because a few weeks prior, Amelia had broken up with him for not committing by her 30th birthday, and while he was stunned and sad, he confessed to me he felt she wasn't "the one" and he wasn't anywhere near ready for marriage—a relief, because I couldn't agree more.

Then he surprised me by begging her back, and now, desperately trying to seal the deal with this family heirloom that his mother was kind enough to return to me after we divorced nearly twenty years ago. His request also felt out of left field because the ring isn’t something that has been talked about much. I didn't even know he had much of an awareness of it.

I've been putting Kenny off every time he brings it up, because I'm reluctant to give him either my blessing or the ring at this time. But the tension, between us and between them, keeps mounting.

I think he doesn't realize how young 29 and 30 are (and he is a young 29), and that he might be better off saving marriage for later, when he has grown into himself more. (He's also pretty broke, and between jobs—considering other careers, and possibly going back to school—and I hate to think he's suddenly interested in this ring because it wouldn't cost him anything.)

Two days ago he confronted me dramatically, saying, "Amelia thinks you hate her!"