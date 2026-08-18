Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Elizabeth Jannuzzi's avatar
Elizabeth Jannuzzi
6h

Love that your dad shoved a bunch of money in the basket at your first meeting and that they made him take it back.

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Ellie G's avatar
Ellie G
6h

Huge fan of embedded, great interview!

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