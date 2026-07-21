Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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ann lewis's avatar
ann lewis
7h

I’m stealing the fisherman’s prayer.

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Iris Blasi's avatar
Iris Blasi
4h

I am crying. This is so beautiful. And I think I'm going to have to borrow the fisherman's prayer. Thank you, John.

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