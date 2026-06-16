Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Elizabeth Jannuzzi's avatar
Elizabeth Jannuzzi
2h

Anne, I love you so, so much. Thank you for this. Thank you for your humor, your spirituality, your words, your recovery. You're my inspiration, and I'm jealous that I have to share you with the world.

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Judy Sandler's avatar
Judy Sandler
2h

Wow. Anne Lamott on Sober Oldster. When my son was born (about Sam's age) and it wasn't going for me as described in "What to Expect When You're Expecting," I found Operating Instructions at my local Barnes and Noble. You saved me then, and your honest and candid writing still saves me now. Thank you.

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