Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Alexandra Marshall's avatar
Alexandra Marshall
16h

I am an introvert and when I covered fashion shows (briefly, occasionally), I found the experience to be overwhelming torture. Many of the people I'd run into were friends but it was all just too GD much. Panic inducing, not fun. Exception: seeing Mickey. Always kind, always cheerful, always genuine.

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David Hershkovits's avatar
David Hershkovits
14h

Modern day hero. We worked together for many years and I have nothing but praise for Mr. Mickey.

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