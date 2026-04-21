Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Hope | The 2nd Act Expert's avatar
Hope | The 2nd Act Expert
4h

My goodness. The timing of this...I was just sitting here with my coffee, thinking of how wisdom comes in the most unexpected places, and that we must stay curious. This is an example. So many nuggets here. Thank you for sharing.

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heydave56's avatar
heydave56
5h

I really loved this one, especially being a huge fan,Neda!

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