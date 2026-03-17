Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patty's avatar
Patty
12h

What a self-aware and honest Q&A. Thanks for being so forthright.

As a sober person myself, gosh, coming up on 10 years this year, I’m always happy to read this stories of sobriety—how they got and stayed there. It’s affirming for me (I wasn’t the only FUp!) and so heartening to know the light continues and grows.

Reply
Share
Amy Shearn's avatar
Amy Shearn
13h

Love everything about this

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture