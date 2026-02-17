Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Courtney's avatar
Peter Courtney
24m

Thanks Syd 40 years ago I heard a 79 year old physician claim his second year anniversary emblem. He said: "These have been the two happiest years of my life!" I am so grateful that you and I (at a mere 82 and 7 months tomorrow) did not have to wait as long as he did for the promises to come true. It is very likely I will claim my 44the chip later this year unless I get whipped off to the great meeting in the sky prematurely.

Under the mercy

Peter

Reply
Share
Bob Jones's avatar
Bob Jones
42m

I really enjoyed this.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture