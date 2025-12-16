Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Digispeaker's avatar
Digispeaker
3h

I love the photo of you and your friends hiking. The expression on your face is one of earned peace. Lovely. Congratulations on your impending memoir. I plan to read it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Martina R. Williams's avatar
Martina R. Williams
2h

This is a terrific interview. Thank you to Elizabeth and Sari for publishing this. This quote from Elizabeth really spoke to me: "Self-centered fear is and will probably always be my main defect, although it has definitely lessened, whether that’s due to age or sobriety I’m not sure.

When I’m not spiritually fit, I’m thinking about what people think of me. I’m worried they are mad at me."

Self-consciousness that borders on the neurotic (meaning caring about what others think to an unhealthy extent) seems to be a common trait of people who struggle with alcohol. I drink as a social lubricant, and this fear of failing to belong has a lot to do with it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture