Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
17h

There are librarians and librarians. No matter your age or purpose, some are delighted to help you find not only what you are looking for but what you didn’t know you were looking for. They open doors—sometimes to the stacks where accidental treasures are found.

Then there are the gatekeepers who take pleasure in distrusting or denying your authentic passion.

This is especially harmful to children. I can imagine how hurt, how outraged and possibly how shamed you felt, denied a prize you worked so hard to achieve.

But as Blume would be the first to acknowledge, children have a deep sense of justice and hypocrisy, from which character is constructed.

This was more than a “technicality” it was a fundamental breach of trust and of the ultimate purpose of the award—to encourage reading.

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Janina Perez's avatar
Janina Perez
18h

I read his interview in the NYT. I thought it was interesting that someone felt a woman should write about the author. But the Casey Neistat presented a film about Lillian Vernon. It's if you get inspired be the calling.

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