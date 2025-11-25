All in the Family

Readers,

Have you ever been haunted by a dead relative? Yeah, me, too. How about this: has a complicated late relative ever haunted everyone in your family except for you?

That’s the premise of D(e)ad, a funny and moving new movie directed by

, written by her daughter

.

It’s about a young woman named Tillie (Roland) who’s estranged from her difficult, alcoholic father, Daniel (Craig Bierko) when he dies suddenly. As she and her family sit shiva, some of them are shocked to discover Daniel keeps returning from the dead, showing up in their mirrors to argue with them. Only Tillie can’t see or hear him, further complicating her grief, making it difficult for her to find closure.

Making the movie was a family affair, involving three generations of working comic actors. In addition to Roland, the movie stars Lonow; Lonow’s partner, Jonathan Schmock; her mother, JoAnne Astrow; and her stepfather, Mark Lonow.

The production was all-hands-on-deck—a low-budget shoot over 15 days in Lonow’s L.A. apartment, financed in part through a Kickstarter campaign.

I got to talk with Lonow over Zoom about the movie, how it came about, what it was like to collaborate with her daughter, and how various family members pitched in. It’s a fun conversation. Find it up above. ⬆️

D(e)ad happens to be premiering online this Saturday, November 29th at 9pm ET. If you’re looking for something both moving and funny to watch over the holiday weekend, get yourself a ticket here for $9.99 (or $14.99 if you want to watch the video Q&A afterward) and log on.

Here’s the trailer:

I got to screen the movie ahead of time, and I really enjoyed it. It’s charming, poignant, and great fun.

Soon it will be released on DVD, too. Visit deadthefilm.com to stay up-to-date on all things D(e)ad, and to get a ticket to stream it. - Sari Botton