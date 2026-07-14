Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Margie Zable Fisher's avatar
Margie Zable Fisher
11h

What a terrific read!

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JJC in VT's avatar
JJC in VT
10h

OK...you got me going. " Elderly couple visits doctor about their memory problems. Doctor tells them, no worries, just write everything down. So later that evening the couple watching TV, the woman says, "You know, dear, I would like a scoop of chocolate ice cream." Husband, "Sure, honey," and he gets up to go to the kitchen. "Oh wait," she says, "Could you put a little whipped cream on that?" "Sure," he says. "And, while you are at it, how about a maraschino cherry?" "No, worries," says the husband. He starts off for the kitchen and the wife stops him. "Wait, you are supposed to write all of this down!" Husband retorts, "Look, I can remember: chocolate ice cream, whipped cream , maraschino cherry...I can remember." Off he goes to the kitchen and he is gone for half-hour." Wife yells" Everything ok in there?" He abruptly enters the room and hands her a plate of scrambleD eggs. She looks aghast, "I told you should've written it all down" WHERE'S THE TOAST?

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