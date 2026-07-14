When I was young or even middle-aged, I couldn’t understand why old people laughed so much about old age and its afflictions. Old age seemed to be the (withered) butt of half their jokes. I swore that when I got old, I would never laugh about my age nor mock my diminishing capacities. It seemed sad, undignified—and certainly not funny.

I would especially squirm when my father made jokes about how old he was, starting at about age 60 (quite young, from my present perspective). To me, it lacked all self-respect to denigrate himself and his cohort like this. Why did he keep happily referring to himself as “an old geezer”? It was just stupid and self-abasing. Or so I thought.

Now that I qualify as old (actually, at 80 I over-qualify!), I’ve discovered something surprising: I love making jokes about how old I am (an elder, a crone!) and about old age in general. What I once condemned I now practice with glee.

I laugh about my dental problems, jesting that my 2-year-old granddaughter now has more natural teeth than I do. I laugh about my weak hands (“Just like my mom’s!”) as I pass my husband a jar of jam to open. I laugh about my inability to understand certain concepts, like cryptocurrency. I laugh when I look for my bag . . . and it’s already on my shoulder. One could sigh, or cry—but like many of my cohort, I laugh.

“Laughter is the best medicine” goes the old saying, and today scientists are learning why this may be true. They’ve found that laughter causes a neurochemical shift: when we laugh, stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline drop, while at the same time, endorphins are released. Endorphins are often described as the body’s natural opioids (so tell me another good joke!): they give us a general sense of well-being. In addition, a good laugh resets the parasympathetic nervous system. Heart rate slows, muscles relax, and blood pressure drops. Laughter can be a kind of physiological reboot: a brief interruption of stress and anxiety. The more tense you are, the greater the release. If you are very tightly wound, a joke can send you into near hysterics.

Furthermore, making and laughing at jokes demonstrates and improves mental flexibility. Humor requires cognitive engagement: holding two ideas at once, recognizing incongruity, and resolving the surprise. (As an aside, I wonder why puns, which certainly require cognitive skill, get such a bad rap. People young and old are ashamed to laugh at puns, so after they giggle, they feel they must groan.)

Finally, laughter, even followed by groans, promotes social engagement. When we laugh with other people, we feel less alone, and the laughter of others somehow augments our own. That’s the difference between watching a comedy alone in your living room and smiling—or seeing the same film at the movie theater and gasping with laughter. When people laugh together, they laugh louder, and they bask in the warmth of human connection.

Of all age groups, old people are the only ones who find humor in their life-stage. Certainly, adolescents don’t. “Well, of course I blew through that stop sign! What—I’m supposed to have impulse control?” said no teenager to anyone ever. Similarly, I’ve rarely heard women in their 40s make jokes about perimenopause. But old people routinely mock themselves—an endearing quality that usually goes unnoticed.

In his act, comedian Andy Huggins, 76, says, “I joined a dating app for people my age. I think they call it carbon dating.”

Why do old people love to laugh about themselves? It may have to do with the essence of humor. Humor often works by abruptly contrasting the ideal with reality: say, when the billionaire slips in the mud. Contrasts between youth and old age are bound to be comic—at least to the old. Fill in the blanks: “I used to be able to . . . Now I’m lucky if I can . . .” Usually said with ironic and comic regret. Similarly:

*I still think of myself as spontaneous and energetic. I just prefer to plan in advance and sit down later.

*I imagined myself aging with dignity. I did not imagine needing glasses to read the toaster oven.

We could bemoan the signs of age, but surely it’s better to laugh about them. Self- mockery prevents self-pity! So we tell jokes about our frailties, especially our forgetfulness.

*I’m so forgetful I opened the refrigerator and thought, No . . . I meant to get the mail.”

* I’m so forgetful I go to look something up and come back knowing something else entirely.

Joking reframes loss as absurdity instead of tragedy.

I have recently been quipping: “If 70 is the new 50, then ten o’clock is the new midnight.” It’s funny to me because it is, abruptly, true: suddenly most of my friends and I are going to bed very early. This skewers the fantasy that because of our healthy habits, our protein smoothies and our planks, our “real age” is 50 or 60. Ahem, we are yawning at 9:45!

One old age joke tickled me so much I included in my last novel, Cybill Unbound. A very old man and woman appear before the judge. The old man says, “Judge, we want a divorce.” “A divorce! How old are you?” “I’m 90. And she’s 88.” The judge asks incredulously, “And you want a divorce?” The wife nods vigorously. “We hate each other.” The husband adds, “We’ve hated each other for years.” The judge asks in amazement, “So why did you wait until now to get a divorce?” The wife says, “We were waiting until the children were dead!”

Jokes commonly overturn accepted truths and expose the forbidden. (Waiting for your children to die?) The jester is routinely subversive, and the jest provides consolation: if we can laugh about something (divorce, decrepitude, death), it makes it less potent. Laughing about one’s fears is one way to cope with them.

Ill health is often the bane of old age, so:

Q. What happens when two old men meet?

A. They have an organ recital. “How’s your heart? How’s your stomach? How’s your kidney? How’s your liver?”

If we can joke about disease, it isn’t so scary, and it is, for the moment, under control.

Perhaps mortality presents the ultimate contrast between what should be and what is. We may feel that we should live forever, but when we’re old and death starts claiming our friends, we know that we, too, will die. We always knew this theoretically, but in old age we know it for real.

* Young people whisper about death. Old people discuss it over lunch.

* “Tell me the truth, doc, how long do I have?” “Ten . . .” “Ten what, doc, ten months, ten weeks, what?” “Nine . . .”

* I’m not afraid of dying. I’m afraid of dying before I finish this sentence.

In old age, death feels close enough to talk about, but not so close that it stifles humor. What once felt terrifying loses its power through familiarity, and the more we joke about it, the less fearsome it becomes. Joking about death is a kind of exposure therapy, a way to get comfortable about death.

For old people, jokes about death and aging are a kind of currency, the exchange of which reinforces community. Seniors have a shared knowledge about themselves, and they know that everyone in their age group understands just what they mean when they refer to the indignities of their aging bodies—or the foibles of their children and their mysterious jobs: prompt engineer, UX designer, Vibecoder, Cloud Evangelist, Chief Happiness Officer. Joking about these things among ourselves (TikTok Shop Strategist?) creates bonding through candor, and humor becomes a way to age with courage, proof that even as the body declines, the spirit remains lively.

Joking about death asserts that we still have agency in the face of the inevitable. We are, therefore we joke—even about death, even about dementia. Here’s a final joke about old age, which (trigger alert!) is in poor taste—as are most funny things.

To celebrate the matriarch’s 85th birthday, her family takes her to the Grand Canyon, where she’s always wanted to go. They all have a wonderful time camping out and marveling at the scenery and gazing at the stars. They take a hike, they dip in the river, they ride on donkeys. They have such a good time that the next year, they decide to go on another trip with grandma. So they ask her where they should go. “You know,” she says, “I’ve always wanted to go the Grand Canyon.”