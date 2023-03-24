Here’s a little bonus for paid subscribers: a brief interview I did for

You might recall that I recently published an excerpt of the book here on Oldster:

In this conversation, Thomas and I talk about her wonderful book, her spare writing style, beginner’s mind, embracing messiness and imperfection, getting older, and the similarities between writing and making things with clay.

PS You can catch Thomas next Friday night, March 31st, in conversation with journalist Rosemary Armao at this year’s edition of the Woodstock Book Fest. I’ll be taking part in the festival this year—as a judge in Thursday night’s story slam, and as the moderator of the Saturday afternoon personal essay panel, featuring our very own Carolita Johnson, Alexander Chee, and

Okay, here’s the interview. Hope you enjoy it! - Sari