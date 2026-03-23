Casey Scieszka, right, with her late mother.

If you are lucky, when you are young, death is a hypothetical situation. One that happens only to pets and the satisfied elderly.

I am lucky in this way for so long.

Then, one of my best friends is diagnosed with a rare Stage IV cancer in the middle of a pandemic.

Then, my mother is diagnosed with a just as rare terminal brain disease.

In the middle of it all, I write a book about a woman who cannot age or die.

***

I have never taken better care of my body than when it is suddenly not my own. That is to say, when I am pregnant.

I do all the things you’re supposed to do for yourself— drink more water, ditch processed foods and booze for fruits and vegetables and whole grains, move regularly, prioritize sleep. I continue most of it postpartum because I am nursing and my body is still not entirely mine to trash.

It takes no will power. To be good to someone else is so much easier than being good to myself.

One baby, two. They start growing into children.

The days are long but the years are short, people tell me and while I usually recoil at any advice that might be cross-stitched onto a pillow, this is something I am coming to understand deeply.

***

My friend decides to spend what is left of her brief time writing. She asks me to join her in a 1000-words-a-day accountability challenge. I am working on a novel but it has become bloated and unruly. I decide this will be a refreshing side project. It doesn’t matter what I write, just that I do it with her.

Vera VanValkunburgh hasn’t been home in one hundred and eighty-eight years, I begin, then out unfurls well over a thousand words of the start of a story about a woman immune to all disease, even death itself.

Casey, right, with her friend.

We text later. My friend says she got more than a thousand words but they were a mess.

I do not tell her what I have written because I am always private about my work in its early stages. Because this story is probably nothing. Because—

***

My friend gets an agent and begins a memoir from her literal deathbed. She publishes a beautiful essay in The New York Times.

She lives longer than any doctor thought possible and still, inevitably, at 47 she dies.

Later, when my story becomes a book, people ask me, But how do you have the time to write? referring to the hotel I run and my two small children.

I always think of her.

***

At 68 my mother has one hip replaced. At 70 another. At 72, she develops a distressing variety of other symptoms that baffle her doctors. An uneven gait, difficulty swallowing. Slowed speech and a roaring headache. It is impossible to untangle what is a correlation or a dangerous causation, what is simply “aging”.

She’s a medical anomaly! my dad keeps repeating, proudly because he can find light or humor in any situation.

If you are lucky, when you are young, death is a hypothetical situation. One that happens only to pets and the satisfied elderly. I am lucky in this way for so long. Then, one of my best friends is diagnosed with a rare Stage IV cancer in the middle of a pandemic. Then, my mother is diagnosed with a just as rare terminal brain disease. In the middle of it all, I write a book about a woman who cannot age or die.

She fools everyone for months. With her perfect lipstick and stylish outfits. Her jewelry and bright red hair. She works so hard to present her most capable self during her appointments that we have to remind her these are not tests to ace. That it would be helpful for the doctors to see exactly how she is struggling.

She laughs then grits her bright white teeth and cannot bring herself to do anything but her best. We later learn this is common. High on adrenaline, patients pull it together, often miraculously, for small stretches of essential time. But the performance costs them and the following days are often worse than the new normal which, if you are finally being honest with yourself, is probably already very bad.

***

I read famous longevity and anti-aging books, peer reviewed medical journals. The line between research for my novel and my life blurs. I learn that we as a society have gotten very good at eliminating quick deaths from infectious diseases and accidents thanks to developments like sewers and seatbelts, vaccines and pasteurized milk. That we have increased the average American’s lifespan nearly ten years since I was born in the early 80s. That hardly a hundred years ago 30% of all children in the US died before their 5th birthdays, a number which has shrunk to less than 5% and is still dwindling thank god. That despite all of these advances and trillions of dollars thrown into the longevity sector, we are still dogged by the Four Horsemen of Slow Deaths: diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and brain disease.

I learn that women can lose almost half of our muscle mass between the ages of 35 and 85 if we don’t actively combat it. This means we must work out more every year just to maintain whatever muscle we have so that one day we can catch ourselves from a potentially fatal fall, can carry on tying our own shoes and lifting our own grocery bags.

A friend offhandedly offers to share her username for an online workout class subscription and I—someone who happily hasn’t had a gym membership in more than a decade—say yes.

***

I begin to invite my mother on daily walks because all her doctors agree that even just twenty minutes a day of active movement is essential. Most of the time she politely declines because it’s cold out, or windy, or there’s “too much traffic” on our dead-end road. Because her head hurts or she didn’t sleep well. Because she is, and always has been, a house cat at heart.

Because she’s dying and she doesn’t want to do what she doesn’t want to do.

Casey’s mother on her birthday, with her daugther and granddaughters, all wearing red lipstick like she always did.

I vacillate between being the “good” daughter and pushing her, then throwing my hands up in silent frustration and letting her be. It is startlingly similar to trying to force my small children to do certain things. Force never being the right strategy of course.

I feel the squeeze from both sides viscerally. The care required in both directions. I wonder if it’s because women are waiting longer to have children and that makes the grandparent generation more elderly. I wonder if it’s because we as a society have strayed so far from intergenerational living and have forgotten how normal and human caring for each other at the beginning and end of life is. I wonder how long I can keep this up.

***

I begin to run.

When I am running I tell myself to go for only as far as I want to. To walk whenever I feel the urge to slow down. That my goal is just to get my heart rate up for twenty minutes a day.

I cannot ask this of my mother if I cannot ask this of myself.

It is the opposite of everything I was trained to do as an athlete, varsity captain type back in the day. But I am trying to run my way sideways into a running habit because I don’t want to invite an old, self-punishing version of me to this party.

After a few weeks I am almost embarrassed by how much I love running now, this way. Headphones so loud I can feel the music in my teeth. Dancing when I slow down to catch my breath.

***

We finally secure a meeting with a top neurologist who hints he has a new diagnosis in mind, but he must see her to confirm.

On a beautiful October Wednesday, my mother and father drive down to New York City for the appointment and I take myself on a solo hike up the mountain in my backyard because it’s the perfect time of year for it. Because a part of me knows that nothing will be the same after today and I am in a precious limbo.

I fly up the mountain, courtesy of my new cardio habit. I inhale the trees and perfect air. On the way down I roll my ankle. It hurts but not terribly so. Just an old basketball injury that resurfaces sometimes.

Halfway down I begin to feel stiff, a little twinge up my leg. By the bottom of the mountain, my knee is a balloon and I am limping.

I am on the couch icing it with a bag of frozen berries when my dad calls to tell me the news.

***

I can no longer run. And much to my mom’s fashion chagrin, I must wear “supportive” footwear the next few weeks as I ferry her to and from her many different physical therapy and pilates and talk therapy appointments, a job I’ve taken off my dad’s plate since his is already so full caretaking the rest of the time.

I see our reflections in the mirror of a glass door, elbows linked as she does her uneven shuffle and my orthopedic sneakers look stupid and out of place with my outfit. I know she does not approve. She asks me about my ankle. Confuses it with my knee. To be fair, it was rolling my ankle that sprained my knee, but it sends me into a spiral about the symptoms she is inevitably facing with her new terminal diagnosis. Is she losing her cognitive abilities already? I don’t like her asking since it pales in comparison to her maladies. I tell her I’m fine. But alone I panic, usually at 2am when I’m awake now that I cannot exhaust myself during the day running— Will I need physical therapy? Will my shitty but excruciatingly expensive insurance cover it? Will I have time when the children are at school to drive her to her physical therapy and me to mine? Will I never fully recover from this because I am no longer young?

***

My social media knows I am of a certain age and no matter how many things I don’t click on, I am still constantly told I should be concerned about the lines on my face, the state of my neck. I am force-fed agist, misogynistic, fear mongering nonsense dressed up as “wellness”. And while I am grateful for how many people in my media sphere are finally publicly discussing perimenopause, I am also on the edge of my fertility and feeling wistful as younger friends announce their pregnancies, and I would like to go a day without worrying about what fresh terrors might be around the bend.

I take a Help! I’m a Millennial with Aging Parents! online course from a death doula I follow on Instagram and learn about the importance of designating a healthcare proxy to make decisions on your behalf when you’re unable to, of having your will in order. Most importantly I learn we expect too much of the dying.

We want them to be sage and calm and full of wisdom, she says, or something to this effect. But most people are going to die how they live.

If in life they are organized, if they deflect with humor, if they are avoidant or sentimental or private, so they will be as they face death. It is such an obvious thing to say, and yet, I find it completely illuminating.

***

Two months after her terminal diagnosis, my mother starts talking about wanting to die.

We are told by medical professionals that this is an inevitable stage in the process of accepting her diagnosis. That she will probably get angry and scared and depressed. But for the most part my mother stays eerily calm in her conviction and I am surprised to find that I am the one who is occasionally, blisteringly mad. Absolutely furious that she would rather die than squeeze every possible moment she could have out of her life with us.

But my mother knows, in a way that none of us can from the outside, that what she is looking at ahead of her—a downward slide toward a complete loss of body and brain function beyond lying in a hospital bed “alive”— is not a life.

Tentatively, I begin to run again.

***

My mother, father, husband, and I each privately destroy our search algorithms looking up what we do not yet know the proper terminology for. What feels like a dark and unthinkable thought steps into the light and becomes a conversation together, with her hospice nurse, her therapist, her neurologists, and suddenly, just five months after her diagnosis, my parents and I are on a plane to Portland, Oregon so she can participate in their Medical Aid in Dying program for the terminally ill.

A year from now Governor Hochul will sign the Medical Aid in Dying Act into law in New York and join the 11 other States/Districts that already have this in place for residents, but we do not know that yet, and besides, it will be too later for her.

And so, during an already excruciating time, we uproot.

***

In my hotel room that adjoins that of my parents, I exchange emails with my editor about final tweaks for my book, with my mother’s new hospice nurses about pain medication, with an administrator at the local medical university about their body donation program.

I have the thought, By this time next year she will have been dead for a year and my book will be out, but the future feels impossible right now.

Two weeks before her chosen death day, my husband and children fly cross-country to say goodbye and the children are frank and accidentally funny in the way that only children can be. I’m going to miss her on my birthday this year, my youngest says. Then her head tilts up hopefully with an idea. But maybe she’ll haunt me?

I tell my parents and we laugh until we cry then cry until we laugh again. Then my mother records birthday messages for my children. When my father stands to get something from another part of the room we shoo him away and she records one more for him, too.

***

I do not want my mother to live forever. Certainly not like this. I did not want my friend to live forever in her state either. And even after writing an entire novel about what a poor bargain with the devil immortality would be, I still find myself thinking: But what if—

***

At the end of the month, on the only sunny day we experience our whole time in Portland, my mother dons her red lipstick and an outrageous coat made of autumnal silk leaves, drinks her prescribed life-ending medication, and falls asleep.

Three hours later, surrounded by the love and laughter of six people who adore her, her heart slows to a stop and she leaves, forever.