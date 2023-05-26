Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Remember last week’s link round-up, in which I noted I’d like to arrange a podcast discussion about 81-year-old Martha Stewart’s appearance on one of four Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers, and what it means? Well, I assembled a group of smart women whose newsletters and social media posts about it I found compelling (in which they expressed a range of opinions) and we talked earlier this week over Zoom.

What do I mean by “what does it mean”? Like, is Stewart’s cover the example of progressive inclusivity Sports Illustrated is presenting it as? Or is it yet another instance of impossible beauty standards being imposed on us? Then again, is it none of our business what anyone of any age or gender chooses for themselves, beauty-wise, style-wise or otherwise? (I keep thinking of that meme people were posting on Facebook years ago, something like “What Should a Woman Over 40 Wear?” and the answers were all: “Whatever the fuck she wants.”)

We had an interesting conversation, with a mix of agreement and disagreement. It got a little heated at times! At the bottom of this post, for paid subscribers, is the resulting podcast—or “video cast”?.

Joining me in conversation were:

There was some clashing of opinions, and we didn’t come to any definitive conclusions. But it was interesting to talk about, and I hope you’ll enjoy watching or listening.

I’m interested in your thoughts, too. I know this is a controversial topic. If you choose to leave a comment and engage in the debate about this here, I ask that you be respectful and considerate of one another.

The conversation is here: