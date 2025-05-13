A Skin Care Chat with Veteran Beauty Editor Val Monroe

Readers,
This afternoon, over Substack Live, I had a conversation with, who publishes the excellent, no-nonsense beauty newsletter about her recent Oldster post, “How to Save Your Hide,” offering basic skincare advice.
It was very informative. I asked Val for advice about:
non-soap-based cleansers for washing your face;
how important sunscreen is and what SPF level to go for;
good, affordable skincare lines;
what retinoids/retinols/retinals are, and why we should use them';
what kinds of dermatological and skincare-spa treatments she recommends
and misconceptions about skincare, especially as we age.
It was also a fun conversation. Val ribbed me a bit, especially about the misconceptions I harbor around products harmfully “swimming in chemicals.” These are ideas I’d gleaned, oh, back in the 80s, from one of my bosses at Sun Foods in Oceanside, NY—the healthfood store I worked at in high school and college. Maybe it’s time to update my knowledge base. (No, definitely.) I was a good sport, and didn’t mind Val teasing me.
If you missed it, you can watch our conversation right here, up top. ⬆️
And thank you Val!!
