A Skin Care Chat with Veteran Beauty Editor Val Monroe

Val Monroe and Sari Botton discuss Monroe's recent Oldster post, "How to Save Your Hide," and Sari's healthfood store hippie skin care habits...
Sari Botton
and
Valerie Monroe
May 13, 2025
Readers,

This afternoon, over Substack Live, I had a conversation with

Valerie Monroe
, who publishes the excellent, no-nonsense beauty newsletter
How Not to F*ck Up Your Face
about her recent Oldster post, “How to Save Your Hide,” offering basic skincare advice.

It was very informative. I asked Val for advice about:

  • non-soap-based cleansers for washing your face;

  • how important sunscreen is and what SPF level to go for;

  • good, affordable skincare lines;

  • what retinoids/retinols/retinals are, and why we should use them';

  • what kinds of dermatological and skincare-spa treatments she recommends

  • and misconceptions about skincare, especially as we age.

It was also a fun conversation. Val ribbed me a bit, especially about the misconceptions I harbor around products harmfully “swimming in chemicals.” These are ideas I’d gleaned, oh, back in the 80s, from one of my bosses at Sun Foods in Oceanside, NY—the healthfood store I worked at in high school and college. Maybe it’s time to update my knowledge base. (No, definitely.) I was a good sport, and didn’t mind Val teasing me.

If you missed it, you can watch our conversation right here, up top. ⬆️

And thank you Val!!

Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays contributors. To support this work, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. Thank you! 🙏

