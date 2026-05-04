Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
keishya/glider's avatar
keishya/glider
9hEdited

This...in all the ways..brings me right back to those moments of the quiet the stillness the seperation and the hope that grew in the simple gestures and moments of life itself. Her cake...may it be savored forever. #letlovelead

Reply
Share
Catherine Hiller's avatar
Catherine Hiller
8h

"We were four children—aged 5 to 71—feasting on cake, mischief, and unstoppable joy." I love that sentence! Thank you, Viney, for this "heart"felt post.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture