Viney Kirpal on her 71st birthday in 2020, holding the cake her family boxed up and delivered to her via a tunnel they dug under this hedge.

In April, 2019 I came home after a long season of recovery. The walls smelled of jasmine; the air tasted sweet. Life moved again—softly, like a leaf stirring in a breeze. Illness had pressed me inward, narrowed my days; I felt myself thinning, reduced to waiting. I watched neighbors stride past, their lives flowing around me, while I dragged my legs and my heart pumped reluctantly.

Now, freed from heart failure after six years through a transplant, I felt the air move again—a breath of unburdened happiness, a butterfly’s wing lifting in the breeze. The rooms carried the mingling scents of jasmine and sandalwood, old safety and new beginnings.

Roses emerged proudly from tall, richly carved bronze vases. Gifts mounted like little peaks of celebration. At the Great Punjab Hotel, my family wrapped me in warmth with a grand dinner. At 70 I was a newborn again, and my siblings pampered me, showering me in love in its purest form, a celebration of simply being. Friends who had waited and prayed for my recovery arrived with books, blessings, and favorite dishes. My family surrounded me with quiet care. For the first time in months, I breathed freely, a sapling drinking sunlight after years of shadow.

Now, freed from heart failure after six years through a transplant, I felt the air move again—a breath of unburdened happiness, a butterfly’s wing lifting in the breeze. The rooms carried the mingling scents of jasmine and sandalwood, old safety and new beginnings…Then, COVID-19 arrived.

Weeks slipped by as I relearned the rhythm of the ordinary—reading without hurry, listening to birds through open windows, watching trees thicken with green leaves, sipping hot tea that steamed like comfort itself.

I began to love the uneventful: papayas ripening on the sill, laundry fluttering on the line, the slow orange melt of dusk, the blue night pressing gently at the balcony rails.

My body, once a battlefield of medicines and exhaustion, turned tender again—a garden after drought, blooming again after the first showers, fragile but alive. I fed it rest, sunlight, gratitude. Each day brought small proofs of return: a surer step, a longer breath, the quiet hum of life coming back.

Then, COVID-19 arrived.

The world fell into stony silence, gripped by an invisible threat. In late March, a sudden decree sealed buildings and borders. Shops shut. Streets emptied. Homes turned into islands. Just as I had begun to step out, the world stepped back in. I was all alone.

It felt as if a second silence had descended, just when the first had lifted.

My 71st birthday arrived with little promise beyond digital greetings with birthday cake emoji. I told myself it didn’t matter. Wasn’t I mature? Wasn’t I content? Yet the quiet pressed in like fog.

It felt as if a second silence had descended, just when the first had lifted. My 71st birthday arrived with little promise beyond digital greetings with birthday cake emoji. I told myself it didn’t matter. Wasn’t I mature? Wasn’t I content? Yet the quiet pressed in like fog.

At 11 a.m. that morning, my sister’s grandchildren, Harleen, 9, and Manjot, 5, called. Over the phone, their voices danced with mischief.

“What’re you doing, Gran?” they asked.

“I’m watching trees do their dance.”

“We baked you a cake!”

“You?”

“With Grandma’s help! We’re bringing it over!”

“But the gates are locked.”

“We have a plan.”

At 4 o’clock, the second call came. “Gran, come down to the fence!”

Led by curiosity, I hurried downstairs., The sun was shining, and I felt happy to be alive again. I saw them before they saw me—jumping, skipping, whooping, their energy fizzing like soda just uncapped. My sister followed, smiling, holding a box that smelled of something delicious.

“Come to the fence!” she beckoned.

I walked toward the eight-foot-high wrought-iron fence that separated our buildings. No gate could open. No arms could reach. I pushed my fingers through the narrow gaps, moving them up and down playfully.

“Kneel, and look behind the hedge,” Manjot loudly whispered, barely able to contain his secret. I bent low, parting branches like a sorcerer revealing a hidden cave. There it was: a secret hole, a tunnel of possibility. The hedge became our secret portal, our Narnia of love . “Here!” Harleen giggled, sliding the cake box through.

“Shall I pole vault, or will you?” I teased. Laughter rang out, shattering the still air in my apartment complex.

“Kneel, and look behind the hedge,” Manjot loudly whispered, barely able to contain his secret.

I bent low, parting branches like a sorcerer revealing a hidden cave. There it was: a secret hole, a tunnel of possibility. The hedge became our secret portal, our Narnia of love.

“Here!” Harleen giggled, sliding the cake box through.

My sister passed me a knife through the slats. The children’s eyes sparkled like fireflies as I sliced into their homemade treasure. I took a bite—the warmth of churned butter, a tickle of cinnamon, a whisper of nutmeg. A memory awakened. My mother’s love was baked into every crumb.

The birthday cake, “a plain home-baked one with currants, raisins, nutmeg, cinnamon…The simplicity of the cake and the way it looked touched my heart so much. It was baked with pure love, not art, and that love flowed into me in abundance.”

She had taught us the recipe decades ago, carefully recorded in a now-frayed notebook. We baked this cake for birthdays, for festivals, for every celebration. And now, her great-grandchildren were returning it to me—through tunnel under a hedge, beneath a wrought-iron fence.

For a few golden minutes, the fence fluttered with laughter. We were four children—aged 5 to 71—feasting on cake, mischief, and unstoppable joy. Their giggles scattered into the evening air like confetti. I felt my face muscles engage in a way they hadn’t for some time, bending into a full smile, from my eyes to my lips—a moment stitched with sugar, nutmeg, memory, and grace.

My sister clicked a photo, but no picture could adequately reflect the soft warmth we shared as the children laughed before skipping away, one knee up, one down, their giggles fading like wind chimes.

The world says age brings wisdom. But two tiny hands passing cake through a hedge taught me the greatest lesson of all. Love isn’t about wisdom or grand gestures. It shows up in small, unguarded acts, slipping through secret tunnels and sugar-dusted boxes. It hides in hedges and bursts into light through laughter. It seeps through fences like gentle rain, finding its own way to bloom, to blossom, to spread the magical fragrance of love.

That day, a fence stood between us. But love found a way.

In the language of flour, frosting, and laughter, we spoke an ancient truth: you can seal borders, lock gates, issue decrees—but you cannot quarantine love.

The world says age brings wisdom. But two tiny hands passing cake through a hedge taught me the greatest lesson of all. Love isn’t about wisdom or grand gestures. It shows up in small, unguarded acts, slipping through secret tunnels and sugar-dusted boxes. It hides in hedges and bursts into light through laughter. It seeps through fences like gentle rain, finding its own way to bloom, to blossom, to spread the magical fragrance of love.

That evening, as I sat alone at my table, I noticed the golden light falling across the table—the same light that had touched the children’s faces. My heart felt like a sapling again, stronger now, stretching toward the sun.

Because love, like life, is always finding new ground in which to grow.

I was one of many discovering this. Across the world, during the year of lockdown, people found unexpected ways to stay humanly connected.

In Chennai, a family used their children’s LEGO bricks to create tiny stories about the pandemic—turning play into awareness, and awareness into love.

Through UNICEF’s Stay Home Diaries, children in Assam and Odisha recorded their lockdown days on camera, speaking to unseen friends who watched and responded.

In Bihar, a young artist designed digital posters to help women find legal and emotional support, his art becoming a bridge between isolation and community. TV channels screened such videos showing how families were spending time in creativity, and sharing them on media to reach out to others.

That evening, as I sat alone at my table, I noticed the golden light falling across the table—the same light that had touched the children’s faces. My heart felt like a sapling again, stronger now, stretching toward the sun. Because love, like life, is always finding new ground in which to grow.

Across oceans, older people in care homes received colourful postcards from strangers through the Time Slips Project—each one carrying a “beautiful question,” like What is the most beautiful sound in the world? If happiness had a colour, what would it be? That single question became a conversation, a thread of belonging.

And in one city, a young man flew a drone carrying his phone number to a woman he had seen on a nearby rooftop, announcing to her he would like to meet her. What began as curiosity became a socially distanced romance, that went viral—proof of how connection finds even the narrowest passage.

Different countries, different gestures, one impulse: to reach, to connect, to bond, to defy separation.

Whether through a hedge, a screen, a postcard, or a drone, we found ways to bridge the distance. We learned that affection doesn’t always need proximity—it needs imagination.

Six years on, that truth remains. Love, like light, bends around corners. It seeps through cracks. It keeps inventing itself. It is eternal. It is universal. It’s poetry. It’s memory. It’s the truth—unchanging and shared.