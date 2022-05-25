Dear readers,

What started out as a quiet week at Oldster Magazine will now be quiet for another day.

Usually I send you three or four posts a week, but the past several days I’ve needed to devote myself to some finishing touches on my forthcoming book, and plans for book promotion.

This morning I was excited to get back in the game and send you a new Oldster Magazine Questionnaire that I love. But after yesterday’s school shooting in Texas, which comes after so many other senseless mass shootings, I feel the need to pause for a moment of silence—to honor the victims, and to be still in the midst of so much anger, frustration, and grief.

I wish I knew of some action to suggest, something we could all get involved in to prevent the next mass shooting. But if such a thing were possible, there wouldn’t have been another school shooting after Sandy Hook. No, after Columbine. No, after (insert name of any other instance of senseless gun violence in this country).

I mean, I guess…vote like your life depends on it in the midterm elections…? Volunteer to canvass (in person, with postcards, via phone or text banking)…? Call your senators and congress people…? (I’m not sure those calls will make any difference, given the entrenched gridlock there. But if you’ve got time, get on the horn and give ‘em hell. Why not?)

In the immediate, I think the most valuable action is to help out the people who have been directly harmed by donating to crowdfunding campaigns. GoFundMe has created a hub of verified campaigns they recommend you donate to. I know I’m going to send some funds that way.

I’ll be back tomorrow with that Questionnaire I promised. I don’t want to further normalize such horrors by getting back to business as usual, but I also don’t want to give the gun lobby the power to effectively shut me down, emotionally, spiritually, and otherwise.

Until tomorrow.

Yours,

Sari Botton

Find Verified GoFundMe Campaigns