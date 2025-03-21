A Link Roundup for the Ages (All of Them)
Some Oldster-adjacent content to take you through the weekend. PLUS: "The Oldster Top 10," Cliff Chenfeld's monthly playlist of new songs for old ears.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
Heartthrob, Hero, Closet Intellectual: The Many Faces of Bruce Willis. - at Vanity Fair, Jason Bailey interviews several of Willis’s co-stars about the actor, who turned 70 this week, and is living with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.
Cynthia Ozick Is Undiminished - In NYMag/Vulture, Linda Hall profiles the 97-year-old novelist, on the occasion of Everyman’s Library publishing In a Yellow Wood, a vast collection of Ozick’s stories and essays.
Singer-songwriter Judy Collins has a new book of poetry out, called Sometimes It’s Heaven.
That reminds me: did you catch Cliff Chenfeld’s Oldster interview with Judy Collins, last summer?
“If you’ve got ovaries, you’ll go through it. So why does every generation think it’s the first to have hot flashes?” - in The New Yorker, Rebecca Mead writes, “Menopause is Having a Moment”
Will Shortz Is Back in the Game - at NYMag/Vulture, Matthew Schneier profiles the 72-year-old New York Times crossword puzzle editor, who, after recovering from two strokes, is returning to table tennis.
The Never-Ending Scrutiny of Being in an Aging Body - Cathrin Bradbury in The Walrus.
How to Be a Caregiver to Aging, Difficult Parents -in .
I really enjoyed Questlove’s documentary about (now 82-year-old) musical genius Sly Stone, on Hulu.
“Hailed as ‘the king of D.I.Y. dwellings’ and ‘the guru of guerrilla architecture’ by the New York Times, the now 89-year-old builder, publisher, and storyteller Lloyd Kahn is truly one of a kind.” - An interview withby Lukas Feiress—originally published in Apartamento Magazine, reprinted in .
For Tina Louise, Escape, Finally, From ‘Gilligan’s Island’ - in The New York Times, Abby Ellin profiles the 92-year-old actress, who’s been a volunteer reading tutor for young children for close to thirty years.
“For most of my 66 years, chronic people-pleasing prevented me from being real with others.” - at Next Avenue,writes “How I Stood Up for Myself Despite My People-Pleasing Ways”
- looks back fondly on her days working in women’s magazines.
At 95, He’s the World’s Oldest Speedskater. He’s Gunning for 100. - Go, Iichi Marumo! He’s profiled by Martin Fackler and Hisako Ueno in The New York Times. (h/t)
In case you missed it, there was a lot of great stuff in Oldster this week, like novelist’s fantastic essay, “Ten Years After”; my Substack Live interview with ’s A.J. Daulerio; Care and Feeding author ’s Sober Oldster Q&A; and playwright/lyricist ’ Oldster Magazine Questionnaire.
“How did the pandemic change you, for the better?” I know this Friday we have a link roundup, not an open thread, but… I responded to this question in New York Magazine editor Choire Sicha’s Dinner Party newsletter (one of my favorites), and it was such an upbeat and perfectly timed question (this month marks five years since Covid lockdown began), I thought I’d pose it to all of you. (There were many great responses. Mine’s in yellow, above. ⬆️)
So, yeah: “How did the pandemic change you, for the better?”
🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld: (PS Last August, at Oldster’s 3rd birthday party I played the Modern Sounds playlist and everyone loved it. Several guests asked me to share the Spotify link.)
Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!
Panda Bear — Ferry Lady — Dreamy, swirly, beautiful tune with horns, harmonies and heart.
Katie Gavin — The Baton — Singer of indie-pop band Muna has a very strong new solo album that evokes boygenius and on this track, the Indigo Girls.
Finneas – For Crying Out Loud – Billie Eilish’s brother and creative collaborator continues to impress with accessible yet intricately crafted music.
Vintage Culture — Weak — Irresistible groove filled with lots of ear candy from Brazilian DJ/Producer
Sam Fender — People Watching — Superstar rocker in the UK who hasn't yet crossed in US channels Killers channeling Springsteen's classic sound.
Blondshell — Two Times — Blondshell's 2023 eponymous debut was a riveting mix of songwriting chops and passion and this single off her upcoming album is the rare pop song that explores the challenges of seemingly satisfied domestic calm.
Together Pangea — Voice in My Head — A retro jangly indie rock song that can be enjoyed without guilt.
Lucky Daye — That's You — We are in the midst off an under the radar r+b revival and this song has all the the elements — soul, melody, hooks and expressive vocals.
Franc Moody — Space Between Us — Electro funk from the UK.
The Nields — Tyrants Always Fall — Let's hope so.
Well, this should keep everybody busy for a spell. (When you’re done reading, watching, and listening, maybe take a moment to call your reps and remind them that it’s their job to fight like hell for us?)
Thanks as always for reading, for commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I really couldn’t do this without you. 🙏 💝
-Sari
Thank you so much for including me!! I’m so honored! 🥰
I learned the resilience/tools I'd need to cope with what's happening now (my 18 year business and clients disappeared overnight when Trump/Musk decimated USAID) and recognize when I need to get some exercise or find a new way to deal with despair. I thought confinement was bad. This is worse.