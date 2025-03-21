Anedham/Wikimedia Commons. Happy early spring. It’s heartening to see the color slowly returning to the world.

I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

While I have you…The advertiser- and venture-capital-funded approaches to media have failed and contributed to the demise of most legacy publications and outlets. Fortunately, the reader-supported approach is working. Support with your dollars the publications you’d like to see survive. Your paid subscriptions help me keep publishing Oldster Magazine, and paying contributors. Your support is greatly appreciated!

Through March, I’m offering 20% off subscriptions, so now is a great time to hop aboard.

Get 20% off forever

“How did the pandemic change you, for the better?” I know this Friday we have a link roundup, not an open thread, but… I responded to this question in New York Magazine editor Choire Sicha’s Dinner Party newsletter (one of my favorites), and it was such an upbeat and perfectly timed question (this month marks five years since Covid lockdown began), I thought I’d pose it to all of you. (There were many great responses. Mine’s in yellow, above. ⬆️)

So, yeah: “How did the pandemic change you, for the better?”

Leave a comment

🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld: (PS Last August, at Oldster’s 3rd birthday party I played the Modern Sounds playlist and everyone loved it. Several guests asked me to share the Spotify link.)

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Panda Bear — Ferry Lady — Dreamy, swirly, beautiful tune with horns, harmonies and heart.

Katie Gavin — The Baton — Singer of indie-pop band Muna has a very strong new solo album that evokes boygenius and on this track, the Indigo Girls.

Finneas – For Crying Out Loud – Billie Eilish’s brother and creative collaborator continues to impress with accessible yet intricately crafted music.

Vintage Culture — Weak — Irresistible groove filled with lots of ear candy from Brazilian DJ/Producer

Sam Fender — People Watching — Superstar rocker in the UK who hasn't yet crossed in US channels Killers channeling Springsteen's classic sound.

Blondshell — Two Times — Blondshell's 2023 eponymous debut was a riveting mix of songwriting chops and passion and this single off her upcoming album is the rare pop song that explores the challenges of seemingly satisfied domestic calm.

Together Pangea — Voice in My Head — A retro jangly indie rock song that can be enjoyed without guilt. Lucky Daye — That's You — We are in the midst off an under the radar r+b revival and this song has all the the elements — soul, melody, hooks and expressive vocals.

Franc Moody — Space Between Us — Electro funk from the UK.

The Nields — Tyrants Always Fall — Let's hope so.

Well, this should keep everybody busy for a spell. (When you’re done reading, watching, and listening, maybe take a moment to call your reps and remind them that it’s their job to fight like hell for us?)

Thanks as always for reading, for commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I really couldn’t do this without you. 🙏 💝

-Sari