I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

Liza Minelli is writing a memoir! At 78. I’m a super-fan and I cannot wait. (As a kid I wanted to be her, and went around singing the world-weary Kander & Ebb numbers she made famous, for anyone who would listen.) - At People, Raven Brunner reports. Getty Images

Speaking of Debbie Harry, I enjoyed sam baker ’s interview with 83-year-old fashion designer Zandra Rhodes (whose clothes Harry has worn), who will not stop dying her hair (currently fuchsia) any time soon, thank you very much.

“Star-studded with leading ladies, who are all a bit older, recent comedies like ‘The Fabulous Four’ and ‘80 for Brady’ are establishing a popular new genre.” - In The New York Times, Esther Zuckerman writes “Know What’s Funny About Getting Old? These Movies Do.”

“The Schary home was always brimming with movie people: Elizabeth Taylor came to dinner swathed in yellow chiffon and barely spoke. Marlon Brando brought his father.” - I love a good obituary cataloging an interesting life. This one, remembering 88-year-old writer Hollywood writer Jill Schary Robinson, was sent to me by my uncle, and I thought I’d share it with you. - By Penelope Green in the New York Times.

“In the Black and South Asian communities Harris hails from, being an “auntie” is an honorific for caregivers, community builders — and maybe even the next president.” - At The 19th, Shefali Luthra writes: “The United States of Aunties: The culture powering the Harris campaign”

“Nothing has instilled more, well—to use a historically freighted word—hope than a recently surfaced photograph of a stack of Kamala’s cookbooks.” - at Esquire, Joshua David Stein writes “An Entirely Serious Investigation into Kamala Harris's Cookbooks”