Last week, author and civil rights activist James Baldwin would have turned 100. - At LitHub, “10 reasons to love James Baldwin, in honor of his 100th birthday,” by Brittany Allen.
Liza Minelli is writing a memoir! At 78. I’m a super-fan and I cannot wait. (As a kid I wanted to be her, and went around singing the world-weary Kander & Ebb numbers she made famous, for anyone who would listen.) - At People, Raven Brunner reports.
The Secret to Debbie Harry’s Style - in The New York Times, Ruth LaFerla writes about the 79-year-old Blondie singer’s new fashion collaboration with the Wildfang brand.
Speaking of Debbie Harry, I enjoyed’s interview with 83-year-old fashion designer Zandra Rhodes (whose clothes Harry has worn), who will not stop dying her hair (currently fuchsia) any time soon, thank you very much.
“Only in the past five years has Ducrot, who turned 93 in June, become internationally recognized for her art, which she didn’t even begin making until she was in her 50s.” - In The New Yorker, Rebecca Mead profiles Isabella Ducrot, a nonagenarian painter in Rome.A post shared by @newyorkermag
Equally inspiring: late painter Alma Thomas, who didn’t get started until her 70s. - National Gallery of Art on Instagram.
“Star-studded with leading ladies, who are all a bit older, recent comedies like ‘The Fabulous Four’ and ‘80 for Brady’ are establishing a popular new genre.” - In The New York Times, Esther Zuckerman writes “Know What’s Funny About Getting Old? These Movies Do.”
“Walz, 60, has drawn criticism for appearing older than his age. Walz responded to this on X, saying that it’s because he “supervised the lunchroom for 20 years. You do not leave that job with a full head of hair. Trust me.” - “55 Things to Know About Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ Pick for VP” by Anusha Mathur in Politico.
“The Schary home was always brimming with movie people: Elizabeth Taylor came to dinner swathed in yellow chiffon and barely spoke. Marlon Brando brought his father.” - I love a good obituary cataloging an interesting life. This one, remembering 88-year-old writer Hollywood writer Jill Schary Robinson, was sent to me by my uncle, and I thought I’d share it with you. - By Penelope Green in the New York Times.
“In the Black and South Asian communities Harris hails from, being an “auntie” is an honorific for caregivers, community builders — and maybe even the next president.” - At The 19th, Shefali Luthra writes: “The United States of Aunties: The culture powering the Harris campaign”
“Nothing has instilled more, well—to use a historically freighted word—hope than a recently surfaced photograph of a stack of Kamala’s cookbooks.” - at Esquire, Joshua David Stein writes “An Entirely Serious Investigation into Kamala Harris's Cookbooks”
Looking for something to do this Tuesday, 8/13, at noon ET? Volunteer for some phone banking with Third Act, Bill McKibben’s organization for people over 60. They’ll be calling Floridians to remind them to get out and vote in their 8/20 state-wide primary.
Around this time last year: an Open Thread investigating where we believe we stand on “the animal of a life”; a Questionnaire from
